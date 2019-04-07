Mason Turner Breaks Boys 11-12 500 FR NAG With 4:41.26

Mason Turner of Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation broke a national Age Group Record (NAG) tonight at the Far Westerns Short Course Championships. The 11-12 boys 500 free record which Turner broke had stood since 2008, and was held by Nick Silverthorn. Turner rocketed to a 4:41.26, undercutting the previous record, which stood at 4:41.54. Turner and Silverthorn are now the only 11-12 boys to ever crack the 4:44 mark.

The time marked a gigantic drop for Turner, who had just set his personal best of 4:49.14 in late February at the Iowa Short Course Championships. On top of breaking the NAG, he also won the event by an astonishing 20.4 seconds. Here is a comparison between turner’s time from February and his time from tonight:

Lap # February 2019 April 2019 1 26.41 24.70 2 28.01 27.08 3 28.59 27.82 4 29.28 28.56 5 29.63 29.18 6 29.67 28.88 7 29.99 29.01 8 30.00 29.01 9 29.80 29.10 10 27.76 27.92 Final Time 4:49.14 4:41.26

Probably the biggest note between these two races is that he was far more aggressive on the swim tonight. Turner was 1:52.29 on the first 200 of his 4:49 in February, then fast-forward 6 weeks later and he posted a 1:48.16 on the first 200. Also of note, the only split from the February race that was faster than the corresponding split from the April race was the last 50.

Mason Turner has been on a roll all meet, also posting wins in the 200 free (1:46.94), 100 fly (55.48), 200 IM (1:59.67), and 1650 (16:21.19). His mile was also #2 all-time for 11-12 boys, and his 200 free was #10.