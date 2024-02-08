Australia And Italy Battle To Final Touch In Open Water 4x1500M Relay At Worlds

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 2-8, 2024 (Open Water)
- Competition Results
The open water 4×1500 meter open water relay came down to the home stretch as Australia’s Kyle Lee and Italy’s Domenico Acerenza charged to the finish. Lee got the final touch finishing in a 1:03:28.00, just 0.20 seconds ahead of Italy.
The Australian relay consisted of Moesha Johnson, Chelsea Gubecka, Nicholas Sloman, and Lee. In July 2023 at the 2023 World Championships, these four combined for bronze in the open water relay. The Italian relay consisted of Giulia Gabbrielleschi, Arianna Bridi, Gregorio Paltrinieri, and Acerenza.
Neither Australia nor Italy led until the second half of the race when the two kept battling it out from there. Australia’s Sloman gave Australia the lead halfway through the third leg of the race. At the end of the third leg, Paltrinieri of Italy had given Italy the lead. Australia’s Lee was a second and a half ahead of Italy’s Acerenza halfway through the final leg and the two came down the home stretch stroke for stroke.
Notably, this was Paltrinieri’s first swim in Doha after dropping the 10km marathon late last week. Italy still earned two quota spots in the event for the 2024 Paris Olympics as Dario Verani finished 8th, just behind Acerenza.
Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky had a huge anchor leg as he dove in 5th but ended up winning bronze. Rasovzsky won the men’s 10km open water race earlier this week. The Hungarian relay of Bettina Fabian, Mira Szimcsak, David Betlehem, and Rasovzsky swam to a final time of a 1:04:06.80.
Unlike the 10km marathon, both the 5km race and 4x1500m relay from today will not be competed in at the 2024 Paris Olympics, so quota spots were not up for grabs today.
Paltrinieri swam the Men’s 5km a couple of days ago (finished 4th) so this relay was not his first swim in Doha.
Broadcast cut out for me with about 700m to go in the final lap so I missed the actual live feed finish……..nooooooo! I thought the Aussie women did a fabulous job to give Nick Sloman a solid lead over Paltrinieri at the 3rd swimmer changeover but Paltrinieri looked exceptional to erase that lead and take charge pretty quickly. I thought Paltrinieri was going to swim away from Sloman but to Nick’s credit he tucked into Greg’s draft and stayed there for the rest of the lap. This was all the incentive that Kyle Lee needed and he did… Read more »
Do not want to sound dense but what factors explain how a mixed 4x1500m open water ends up faster than what I imagine a 4x1500m pool swim relay would be? Is it currents?
Yes conditions (including currents) play a big factor on times swam. Consider how difficult it is to measure an accurate 1500m in the Openwater also, some courses will end up being shorter where others will be longer which also dramatically effect times swam. But all in all, it is the same course for everybody so just “swim it and win it” tends to be the mentality of an Openwater swimmer (they don’t let much faze them when it comes to distances).
looks like their pool personal bests come out to 1:03:04, so it’s actually pretty close. interesting observation!