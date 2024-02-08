Australia And Italy Battle To Final Touch In Open Water 4x1500M Relay At Worlds

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 2-8, 2024 (Open Water)

Competition Results

The open water 4×1500 meter open water relay came down to the home stretch as Australia’s Kyle Lee and Italy’s Domenico Acerenza charged to the finish. Lee got the final touch finishing in a 1:03:28.00, just 0.20 seconds ahead of Italy.

The Australian relay consisted of Moesha Johnson, Chelsea Gubecka, Nicholas Sloman, and Lee. In July 2023 at the 2023 World Championships, these four combined for bronze in the open water relay. The Italian relay consisted of Giulia Gabbrielleschi, Arianna Bridi, Gregorio Paltrinieri, and Acerenza.

Neither Australia nor Italy led until the second half of the race when the two kept battling it out from there. Australia’s Sloman gave Australia the lead halfway through the third leg of the race. At the end of the third leg, Paltrinieri of Italy had given Italy the lead. Australia’s Lee was a second and a half ahead of Italy’s Acerenza halfway through the final leg and the two came down the home stretch stroke for stroke.

Notably, this was Paltrinieri’s first swim in Doha after dropping the 10km marathon late last week. Italy still earned two quota spots in the event for the 2024 Paris Olympics as Dario Verani finished 8th, just behind Acerenza.

Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky had a huge anchor leg as he dove in 5th but ended up winning bronze. Rasovzsky won the men’s 10km open water race earlier this week. The Hungarian relay of Bettina Fabian, Mira Szimcsak, David Betlehem, and Rasovzsky swam to a final time of a 1:04:06.80.

Unlike the 10km marathon, both the 5km race and 4x1500m relay from today will not be competed in at the 2024 Paris Olympics, so quota spots were not up for grabs today.