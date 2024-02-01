Gregorio Paltrinieri Drops 10k in Doha in Huge Olympic Gamble

SwimSwam Italy editor Giusy Cisale contributed to this reporting.

Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri, the 2022 World Champion in the 10km open water race, is taking a huge gamble next week in Doha, Qatar at the World Aquatics Championships.

Paltrinieri, not yet qualified to swim the race at the Paris Olympic Games, has dropped the 10k from his schedule at the World Championships. This year, the World Championships are the last opportunity for qualification spots for the Olympic Games, but with a bit of a twist that still allows Paltrinieri a chance for Paris.

In each gender, the top 3 finishers in the open water 10km races automatically earned a quota place for the Paris Olympics. The 13 best athletes in the 10km race from the 2024 World Championships (who are not already qualified) also earn a quota place for their nation.

Then there is a rule allowing a quota place per continent if one is not already qualified from those two steps, and one allowing a male and female from the host country (France) to qualify, though it’s likely that France will already have qualifications by that point.

In practice, the swimmers who earned these quota spots have been given the chance to swim at the Olympics by their National Olympic Committees, but by rule, the quota places go to a nation, not an athlete, and those nations can allocate them as they see fit. The top 3 places from the 2023 World Championships did go to the named athletes, but the remainder of the slots are quota places awarded to countries.

By agreement, Dario Verani and Domenico Averenza will swim the 10km event at the World Championships to attempt to earn Italy two qualification spots for the Olympic Games. SwimSwam’s Giusy Cisale surmises that if Verani earns a spot, he will ceded it to his countrymate Paltrinieri.

The Italian federation in announcing the change confirmed the plan for Verani to give up his spot to Paltrinieri if earned. He was not originally entered in the 10km event.

At last year’s World Championships, Acerenza and Paltrinieri finished 4th and 5th, respectively, in the open water 10k, leaving quite a bit of room for them to qualify for the Olympic Games in Doha (roughly two minutes of slack, depending on the field).

While Verani might be the third choice on a deep bench of Italian open water swimmers, he’s still more-than-capable of earning a spot in the Olympics. He was the 2022 World Champion in the now-defunct 25km race, has medaled in 5 Marathon Swimming World Cup events, and finished 9th in the high level World Cup event in Portugal in December that was a selection event for a number of nations.

In spite of this drop, Paltrinieri is scheduled to swim the open water 5km and team events and the 800 and 1500 in the pool. He said in an interview that his focus is on the Paris Olympic Games, where open water swimming will come after the pool races – likely a better setup for him than before, which led to fatigue and struggles in the pool at the Fukuoka World Championships.

Paltrinieri is already pre-selected to the Italian Olympic team in the 1500 free.