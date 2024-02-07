Defending World Champions Of The Netherlands Bounce Back With 27-4 Win Over Kazakhstan

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 4-17, 2024 (Water Polo)

The second round of group play occurred today for women’s water polo in Doha. See details from the first round here.

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points USA 2 0 – 31 13 18 6 NED 1 1 – 35 14 21 3 KAZ 1 1 – 14 37 -23 2 BRA 0 2 – 15 31 -16 1

Coming off of a win against the defending World Champions of the Netherlands, the US team got out to a quick start scoring just over a minute into the game against Brazil. The US was up 7-2 at the end of the first quarter and grew their lead from there as the final score was 21-5.

The Netherlands bounced back from their loss against the US and defeated Kazakhstan 27-4. The Netherlands scored the first seven goals of the game. Kitty Lynn Joustra of the Netherlands shot 7/7 on the day.

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points ESP 2 0 – 34 13 21 6 GRE 1 1 – 19 22 -3 3 CHN 1 1 – 11 24 -13 2 FRA 0 2 – 12 17 -15 1

The only game to go into penalty shoot-outs was China and France as China came out on top 11-10. China got out to a lead in the first quarter and were up 2-0 at the end of the first. Both teams had a big third quarter with three goals apiece. With just over four minutes left in the game, France’s Louise Guillet scored her only goal of the game to help send the game into penalty shootouts where China ended up winning 5-4.

Spain defeated Greece 16-8 as they had a big fourth quarter scoring 5 goals compared to Greece’s 1. Bea Ortiz of Spain shot 50% making four goals on the day.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points AUS 2 0 – 45 7 38 6 HUN 2 0 – 58 10 48 6 NZL 0 2 – 14 32 -18 0 SGP 0 2 – 3 71 -68 0

Hungary held Singapore scoreless for the whole first two quarters as they went up 18-0. Hungary went on to win 39-2. Greta Gurisatti and Natasa Rybanska both went 6/6 on the day.

Australia defeated New Zealand 13-6 as Alice Williams led the team with four goals.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points CAN 2 0 – 44 7 37 6 ITA 2 0 – 47 13 34 6 GBR 0 2 – 15 42 -27 0 RSA 0 2 – 5 49 -44 0

Italy held South Africa to 0 goals in the fourth quarter as they won 25-3. Sofia Giustini made five goals on the day.

After defeating South Africa on day 1, Canada earned another win here as they defeated Great Britain 20-5. It was a whole team effort as 10 players scored in the game as they were led by Elyse Lemay-Lavoie who scored four goals.