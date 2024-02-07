William Ellard Leads Way As Great Britain Tops Medal Table At First Para World Series Stop

2024 Citi Para World Swimming Series

February 1-4, 2024

Aberdeen, Scotland

Complete Results

22 countries were represented in Scotland last week for the first World Series of 2024. There are a total of nine stops in the series. The next stop will take place from February 23-25 in Melbourne, Australia.

Great Britain led the medal table with 22 medals, six gold, seven silver, and nine bronze. William Ellard (S14) led the way for the host country as he won the 100 free and 100 butterfly. He won the 100 free in a 51.76 and the 100 fly in a 57.10. He also finished 2nd in the 200 freestyle and touched in a 1:56.94.

The country dominated the women’s 400 freestyle as they swept the podium. Toni Shaw (S9) topped the medal podium swimming a 4:53.51, ahead of Faye Rogers (S10) who touched in a 4:41.77. Brock Whiston (S8) was third in a 5:04.29.

The Netherlands also took home six gold medals. The team was led by Rogier Dorsman (S11) who won the men’s 50 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 200 IM, and 400 freestyle. Dorsman swam a 28.42 in the 50 fly, a 1:12.38 in the 100 breast, and a 1:10.54 in the 100 back. He touched in a 2:21.90 in the 200 IM and a 4:36.63 in the 400 free.

Canada rounded out the medal table earning five gold medals. Tess Routliffe (S7) won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:31.31, which marked a new Canadian record. She also won the 200 IM in a 2:57.67. The country was also led by Aurélie Rivard (S10) who won the 50 and 100 freestyles. Rivard swam a 27.91 in the 50 free and a 1:00.59 in the 100 free.

Spain’s Teresa Perales highlighted the meet as well setting a new World Record. Perales won the 150 IM in a 4:40.44.

Perales spoke of her swim saying, “It’s the first time I swim this race and I feel very happy. It was a good time, it was a world record. A long time ago, I did it [set a world record] but not in this class. It’s my first time as S2. I’m very happy and hopefully thinking about Paris.”

Perales has competed in six Paralympics for Spain. Perales was formerly in the S5 class. Perales has won a total of 27 Paralympic medals over the course of her career.