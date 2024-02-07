Jack Alexy Posts 22.03 50 FR, 48.24 100 FR Sprint Double In Chula Vista (Triton Meet Recap)

2024 Triton Invitational

February 3, 2024

Chula Vista, California Southwest College Jaguar Wellness and Sports

Results on Meet Mobile: “Triton Invitational”

LCM (50 meters)

Unscored

While the Cal women headed to face the Bruins at UCLA, many of the Cal Bear men competed at the 2024 Triton Invite. Held in Chula Vista, the meet was contested in long course meters.

One of the major highlights on the day was the double from 21-year-old Jack Alexy. Competing in both the 50 and 100 free events, he stopped the clock in 22.03 in the 50 for his first win. Swedish teammate Bjorn Seeliger (22.39) posted a 2nd place finish, representing the sole swimmers under the 23-second barrier.

Alexy returned to the pool later in the session to contest the 100 free, where he clocked the only sub-50 performance in 48.24. He split the race 23.22/25.02 en route to the win.

Both performances from Alexy check-in as season bests, as he eclipsed his 22.25 marker in the 50 from the Knoxville Pro Swim Series. His time of 48.24 in the 100 free equals his season-best time that he posted on the first night in Knoxville, where he did not contest a double. Of note, both swims are the fastest he has ever posted at a non-taper meet.

Dare Rose, who grabbed individual bronze and a relay gold at the Fukuoka World Championships, posted a time of 51.78 to secure 100 fly victory. He owns a season best time of 51.72 in the event from Knoxville, but approached the races very differently at these two meets. In Knoxville, he took the race out much stronger, but his backend speed was on full display in Chula Vista on Saturday. See a full split comparison below.

Splits Comparison:

2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series 2024 Triton Invite First 50m 24.28 24.61 Second 50m 27.44 27.17 Total Time 51.72 51.78

Rose also contested the 100 free, which took place about 18 minutes after his 100 fly win, stopping the clock in 50.93 for 6th place.

World Championship bronze medalist Destin Lasco also competed, swimming only the 200 freestyle. He won the event in 1:51.69, splitting 55.23 and 56.46 respectively. The 200 free is an event we don’t see Lasco race too often in the long course pool, as he is more known for his 100 free, 200 IM, and multi-distance backstroke skills.

National teamer Trenton Julian was also in attendance, representing Mission Viejo. He claimed the 200 fly win over Gabriel Jett, touching in 1:58.31 to Jett’s 1:58.60. Julian also clocked a time of 1:02.60 for 2nd in the 100 breast and 50.43 for 3rd in the 100 free.

Jett only swam the 200 fly, but significantly undercut his previous season best time of 2:00.05 from Knoxville.

Miranda Renner of UC San Diego, who represents the Philippines at the international level, clocked three swimming performances, winning the 50 free (26.05), 100 free (57.69), and 50 fly (27.02). The 50 free represents a new best time, while her 50 fly is just 0.03 outside her best from the 2022 SEA Games.

Renner’s teammates, Chloe Braun and Asia Kozan, also posted some great swims. Braun swept the sprint breaststrokes, winning the 50 (32.89) and 100 (1:11.93) fairly comfortably. Kozan notched a time of 2:02.96 to claim 200 free victory, and added a 2nd place finish in the 200 breast (2:49.57).

32 events were contested on the day, with many events just featuring one or two swimmers in essentially a long time-trial session. Full results can only be found on Meet Mobile (search Triton Invitational) at this time.