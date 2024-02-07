10 km Open Water Marathon Quota Spots Announced For Paris Olympics

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 3-8, 2024 (Open water)

Competition Results

The women’s open water 10 km marathon event took place on Saturday while the men’s took place on Sunday. Read more on the men’s and women’s results here.

World Aquatics has now confirmed the quota spots given to each country as unlike the 2023 World Championships, where the top three finishers earned individual spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics open water event, the race in Doha earned countries quota spots. The top 13 finishers not already qualified for Paris would earn a quota spot for their country. This means that countries do not have to give the spot to the swimmers that competed today. Instead, the National Olympic Committees can allocate these quota spots as they see fit.

Two more rules are in place as well. The first allows the host country (France) a quota spot even if a swimmer did not place in the top 13 today. The second allows for each continent to have a swimmer compete if the continent did not already earn a quota spot.

Women’s Quota

The top three finishers from 2023 Worlds:

The countries earning quota spots from their top finishes at 2024 Worlds are listed below. All countries have 1 quota position unless noted otherwise with (2)

Netherlands

Spain (2)

Portugal

Australia

Brazil (see below for 2nd quota spot earned)

USA

France (2)

Italy

Monaco

Japan

Hungary

Host Country: As France did not need to have a quota spot if an athlete did not place in the top 13, their quota spot is given to the next highest finisher from Doha. Brazil earned this quota spot giving them two total quota spots.

Continental Quotas:

Europe: Great Britain

Americas: Mexico

Africa: South Africa

Asia: China

Oceania: Canada

As Oceania did not use its continental quota, that spot has been allocated elsewhere. Emma Finlin of Canada finished 24th in the race in Doha and this has now allowed Canada to earn a quota spot as World Aquatics announced that “the Oceania Continental Representation position was allocated to the highest-placing woman competitor in the open water swimming 10km event in Doha whose country was not yet qualified for the Olympics.”

Men’s Quota

As a reminder, the top three finishers from 2023 Worlds qualified individually. Those swimmers were:

The countries earning quota spots from their top finishes at 2024 Worlds are listed below. All countries have 1 quota position unless noted otherwise with (2)

France (2)

Great Britain (2)

Australia (2)

Hungary

Italy (2)

Israel

Ecuador

Greece

USA

Host Country: Like the women’s side, France did not need to have a quota spot if an athlete did not place in the top 13, their quota spot is given to the next highest finisher from Doha. Austria earned this quota spot.

Continental Quotas:

Europe: Czechia

Americas: Mexico

Africa: Namibia

Asia: Japan

Oceania: Poland

Like the women’s side, Oceania also did not use its quota spot here. Their spot has been given to Poland.

Pool Qualification For Marathon:

There is another rule that allows swimmers who achieve the Olympic qualification standard in the 800 OR the 1500 freestyle and swim that event in Paris to also swim the marathon event in Paris. This rule only applies if the country has not exceeded its two athletes per gender in the marathon event.