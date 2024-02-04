Kristof Rasovszky Wins 2024 World Championships Men’s 10 km Open Water Title

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 10 km open water took place on Sunday with spots up for grabs for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The women’s 10 km was yesterday, see those results here.

Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky earned the win in a 1:48:21.10, finishing ahead of France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier who was second in a 1:48:23.60. Hector Pardoe of Great Britain rounded out the podium finishing in a 1:48:29.20.

Pardoe got out to a quick start, leading through the first lap. Rasovszky would go on to lead at the second lap. The leaders stayed near each other battling it out the whole race. Heading into the final lap, Pardoe and Rasovszky were tied. A late charge by Oliver helped him pass Pardoe.

Unlike the 2023 World Championships, where the top three finishers earned individual spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics open water event, the race in Doha earned countries quota spots. The top 13 finishers not already qualified for Paris would earn a quota spot for their country. This means that countries do not have to give the spot to the swimmers that competed today. Instead, the National Olympic Committees can allocate these quota spots as they see fit.

The three swimmers already qualified, based on their top 3 finishes at 2023 Worlds, do not count towards the top 13 finishers. For example, if all three swimmers were in the top 13 today, the 14th, 15th, and 16th place swimmers from today would also earn a quota spot.

The top three finishers from the men’s 10 km in Fukuoka were Florian Wellbrock (Germany), Rasovszky (Hungary), and Oliver Klemet (Germany).

Other rules for open water qualification include the host country (France) being allowed a quota spot even if a swimmer did not place in the top 13 today, and each continent to have a swimmer compete if the continent did not already earn a quota spot.

Pending confirmation, it looks like these 22 men will be competing in the open water 10 km in Paris.

The top three finishers from 2023 Worlds:

The top 15 finishers from 2024 Worlds:

Marc-Antoine Oliver (France)

Hector Pardoe (Great Britain)

Logan Fontaine (Grance)

Nicholas Sloman (Australia)

David Bethlehem (Hungary)

Domenico Acerenza (Italy)

Dario Verani (Italy)* – Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy)

(Italy) Kyle Lee (Australia)

Matan Roditi (Israel)

David Farinango (Ecuador)

Athanasios Kynigakis (Greece)

Ivan Puskovitch (USA)

Tobias Robinson (Great Britain)

Jan Hercog (Austria)

Michael Brinegar (USA)

Continental Quota:

Africa: Phillip Seidler (Namibia)

Americas: Paulo Strehlke (Mexico)

Taishin Minamide (Japan)

Martin Straka (Czech Republic)

There are two things to note from this list. First, Verani of Italy will cede his spot to Gregorio Paltrinieri who dropped the event earlier this week.

Second, Ivan Puskovitch of the USA earned a spot in Paris as well. Puskovitch began his collegiate career at USC where he swam for three years. After the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, Puskovitch commuted every day to train with Team Santa Monica while finishing up his degree from USC. In September 2023, Puskovitch announced his commitment to earn a master’s degree from West Virginia while using his 4th and 5th years of NCAA eligibility. Now, Puskovitch will represent the US at the 2024 Paris Olympics.