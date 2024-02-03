Sharon van Rouwendaal Charges On Final Lap To Win Worlds Open Water 10 km

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 10 km open water event kicked off open water competition in Doha on Saturday. Olympic quota spots for each country were up for grabs.

Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands was behind Maria de Valdes of Spain for much of the race. A big push on the final lap from van Rouwendaal pushed her to finish just a tenth ahead of de Valdes. Van Rouwendaal finished in a final time of 1:57:26.80.

Portugal’s Angelica Andre was 3rd in a 1:57:28.20, just a second behind van Rouwendaal and de Valdes.

Unlike the 2023 World Championships, where the top three finishers earned individual spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics open water event, the race in Doha earned countries quota spots. The top 13 finishers not already qualified for Paris would earn a quota spot for their country. This means that countries do not have to give the spot to the swimmers that competed today. Instead, the National Olympic Committees can allocate these quota spots as they see fit.

The three swimmers already qualified, based on their top 3 finishes at 2023 Worlds, do not count towards the top 13 finishers. For example, if all three swimmers were in the top 13 today, the 14th, 15th, and 16th place swimmers from today would also earn a quota spot.

As a reminder, the top three finishers from the 2023 World Championships were Leonie Beck (Germany), Chelsea Gubecka (Australia), and Katie Grimes (USA). None of these swimmers finished in the top 13 today, so the 14th finisher from today does not earn a quota spot.

In addition, the host country (France) is also allowed a quota spot even if a swimmer did not place in the top 13 today. As France’s Caroline Laure Jouisse finished 7th and Oceane Cassignol finished 10th (see the *), that additional quota spot will not be necessary.

Countries earning quota spots: