Princeton Women Take Home the Ivy Dual Meet Crown with HYP Win

Harvard University vs. Yale University vs. Princeton University Double Dual Meet

February 2-3, 2024

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

SCY (25 yards)

FULL RESULTS

Final Team Scores Princeton (W) 195 – Yale 105 (W) Harvard (W) 172 – Yale 128 (W) Princeton (W) 183 – Harvard 117 (W)

Day 1 write-up

Princeton women’s swimming and diving finished out a perfect season with wins over Harvard and Yale at DeNunzio Pool in Princeton. The Tigers finished 7-0 in the Ivy League, while both Harvard and Yale ended up with 5-2 Ivy records.

Day 2 began with a wire-to-wire win in the 100 free for Princeton’s Ela Noble (49.00), who split 23.13/25.87 to lead both halves of the race. Harvard’s Mandy Brenner (50.43) touched out Yale’s Jessey Li (50.54) for 2nd place. In the 200 back, Harvard’s Anya Mostek (1:56.71) won by a body length ahead of Princeton’s Alexa Pappas (1:57.70), who had broken Princeton’s record in the 100 back on Friday. Harvard’s Kate Hazlett (1:58.20) and Princeton’s Liza Whitmire (1:58.80) got their hands to the wall just ahead of Yale’s Alex Massey, who placed 5th with 1:58.87.

Fresh off her new program record in the 100 breast on Friday, Princeton senior Margaux McDonald just touched out freshman teammate Dakota Tucker, 2:11.75 to 2:11.90, in the 200 breast. Yale’s Ava Franks (2:12.44) and Jessey Li (2:13.34), who placed 3rd and 1st in the 100 breast, respectively, finished in 3rd and 4th places here, just ahead of Harvard’s Stephanie Iannaccone (2:13.86).

Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt took care of business in the 500 free, claiming the title with 4:45.93. Yale freshman Caroline Riggs (4:47.52) and Harvard freshman Alexandra Bastone (4:48.13) took 2nd and 3rd.

Sophomore Heidi Smithwick of Princeton came back from 4th place at the 50 to win her second butterfly event of the meet. She was out in 25.36 and home in 27.82 – the fastest back half in the field by over half a second – for a winning time of 53.18. Harvard’s Sydney Lu (53.30) was followed by Princeton’s Sabrina Johnston (53.47) and Veronique Rossouw (53.64). Yale’s top finisher, Alex Massey, was 6th with 54.42. Massey was runner-up in the 200 fly on Friday.

Princeton freshmen Eleanor Sun (1:58.91) and Tucker (1:59.32) went 1-2 in the 200 IM, both leaving the field in their wake on the breaststroke leg. Yale’s Franks touched out Eliza Brown of Princeton, 2:01.52 to 2:01.54, for 3rd. Harvard’s best finish came from Iannaccone (2:02.11) at 5th place.

Harvard sophomore Nina Janmyr swept the boards, winning 1-meter diving with 289.70 points to add to her 3-meter win on Friday. Teammates Remi Edvalson (283.90) and Katie Laverty (279.00) placed 2nd and 3rd. Yale’s Gloria Lai (275.85) was 4th, while Princeton’s top finisher, Francesca Noviello (252.20), was 9th.

Princeton wrapped up the meet with a dominant performance –and a school record– in the 400 free relay. Sabrina Johnston (48.46), Noble (48.33), Marquardt (49.38), and Smithwick (48.91) combined for 3:15.08 to win by more than 6 seconds ahead of Harvard (3:21.36). Harvard’s B squad (3:23.40) touched out Princeton’s B relay (3:23.41) by 1/100. Yale finished 5th with 3:24.92.