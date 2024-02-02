Princeton Women, with 2 School Records, Lead Harvard and Yale on Day 1 of HYP

Harvard University vs. Yale University vs. Princeton University Double Dual Meet

February 2-3, 2024

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

SCY (25 yards)

Results Session 1 (PDF)

Team Scores after Session 1 Princeton (W) 94 – Yale 56 (W) Harvard (W) 83 – Yale 67 (W) Princeton (W) 93 – Harvard 57 (W)



Swimming in their home pool, the Princeton women kicked off the annual double-dual meet known as H-Y-P with a pair of school records to lead Harvard and Yale by 36 and 39 points, respectively.

Junior Alexa Pappas won the 100 back from the outside lane in 52.81, which took .04 off Lisa Boyce’s program mark of 52.85 from 2014. Teammate Isabella Korbly followed in 54.24 for 2nd place. Harvard’s Molly Hamlin was 3rd (54.36). Yale’s top finisher was Quinn Murphy (55.36) in 8th.

In the very next event, Princeton senior Margaux McDonald erased Christie Chong’s 2020 school mark of 1:00.60 in the 100 breast. McDonald came in 2nd place behind Yale sophomore Jessey Li (1:00.32), but her 1:00.39 was a Princeton best by .21. Yale’s Ava Franks came in 3rd (1:01.23), 1.5 seconds ahead of Harvard’s Stephanie Iannaccone (1:02.84).

Princeton got a big win in the 200 fly from Heidi Smithwick, who clocked a season-best 1:55.51 to come within 7-tenths of Alicia Aemisseger’s 2010 school mark. Yale came in 2nd-4th with performances from Alex Massey (1:59.26), Lilly Derivaux (2:00.15), and Junseo Kim (2:00.43). Princeton’s Dakota Tucker (2:00.73) scored 5th. Addie Rose Bullock was Harvard’s top finisher (2:01.33).

The Tigers swept 3 of the top 4 spots in the 50 free: Sabrina Johnston (22.31), Ela Noble (22.35), and Veronique Rossouw (23.24). Mandy Brenner of Harvard was 3rd (23.09). Sara Plunkett of Yale came in 5th (23.25).

Yale freshman Caroline Riggs came from behind to win the 1000 with an exciting final 150 yards. She clocked in at 9:44.32, taking 16.6 seconds off her seed time. Harvard freshman Alexandra Bastone had been out front for the entire race from the outside lane and finished 2nd with 9:45.71. Princeton freshman Hayley Clark came in 3rd with 9:54.92.

Ellie Marquardt (1:47.51) got the edge over Harvard’s Sydney Lu (1:48.01) and Yale’s Vivian Weng (1:48.19) in the 200 free, the closest event of the afternoon.

Princeton started the session with a 1:37.65 win in the 200 medley relay with Korbly (24.93), McDonald (27.50, Johnston (23.50), and Ela Noble (21.72). Noble’s was the only sub-22 anchor in the field. Harvard placed 2nd behind Anya Mostek (24.77), Kaia Li (28.40), Bullock (23.53), and Brenner (22.51). Princeton’s B squad of Pappas (24.50), Eliza Brown (28.41), Margaret Hayes (23.90), and Smithwick (22.59) came in 3rd, just ahead of Yale’s Massey (25.63), Li (27.33), Weng (23.98), and Plunkett (22.68).

In 3 meter diving, Harvard sophomore Nina Janmyr scored 328.25 points to lead the field by a comfortable margin. Maddie Seltzer from Princeton was 2nd with 307.15, while Remi Edvalson of Harvard finished 3rd (299.80).

The meet continues tomorrow morning at 10AM.