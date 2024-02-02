Indiana’s Anna Peplowski Swims 1:42.20 200 Freestyle; #3 Time In NCAA This Season

Indiana vs Louisville vs Wisconsin

Bloomington, Indiana

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile “IU – Louisville – Wisconsin”

Indiana junior Anna Peplowski swam a 1:42.20 200 freestyle on Friday night. That time makes her the 3rd fastest in the event in the NCAA this season, sitting behind Gretchen Walsh of Virginia (1:41.32) and Minna Abraham of USC (1:41.38.)

In addition to holding one of the fastest times this season, her swim from today would have won the NCAA title last spring. Stanford’s Taylor Ruck won the event at 2023 NCAAs in a 1:42.36.

Peplowski was suited up for the race. Her time also marked a new Indiana school record.

Peplowki’s swim today was over half of a second faster than she was at midseason as she swam a 1:42.97 then, which had previously sat at the 5th fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Peplowski is the defending Big Ten Champion in the event as she swam a 1:43.33 in the event then. At NCAAs, Peplowski finished 6th in a 1:43.57. She notably swam a personal best leading off Indiana’s 800 free relay as she swam a 1:42.86, her first time under the 1:43 mark.

The 200 freestyle has been a fast event this season so far. As Ruck won in a 1:42.36 last season, Walsh, Abraham, and Peplowski have all been faster than Ruck’s winning time from last March. In addition, it took a 1:43.90 to make the ‘A’ final at NCAAs last year, but 11 girls have already been faster than that this season.

Peplowski also competed in the 100 free and 200 back today. She swam a 47.89 in the 100 free, faster than her previous best time of a 48.46 which she swam leading off the team’s 400 free relay at NCAAs last March. That time is now #15 in the NCAA, right ahead of Indiana teammate Kristina Paegle (47.96).