George Washington Filling Pool to Add Basketball Facilities, Booting Swim Team Off-Campus

George Washington’s Senior Day sweep of crosstown Washington D.C. rival Georgetown last weekend was the Revolutionaries’ last meet ever in the Charles E. Smith Center.

George Washington is moving forward with plans to transform the Smith Center natatorium into a new practice facility for the men’s and women’s basketball teams beginning in October, booting the university’s aquatic athletic programs off of its main campus.

The Revolutionaries are expected to relocate a few miles northwest from the main Foggy Bottom Campus to the GW Mount Vernon Athletics Facility, where a 30,000 square-foot building will be constructed around an existing six-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool.

The George Washington men will be aiming to capture their fourth Atlantic 10 title in a row later this month while the Revolutionary women are hunting for their third consecutive conference championship. Their A-10 championship banners will remain hanging in the rafters of the Smith Center as a symbol of the swimming and diving program’s legacy in the arena.

George Washington kept its momentum going this season as the Revolutionary women beat Pitt (in an LCM dual meet) for the first time in program history. Head coach Brian Thomas is in the midst of his sixth season leading the combined men’s and women’s program, sweeping the past two conference coach of the year honors.

The Smith Center dates back to 1975, with its latest renovation coming in 2011. The university reportedly must still have a hearing in front of the D.C. Zoning Commission to finalize plans for its basketball practice facility project.