A Trend In College Swimming That We Should Pay Attention To

College sports have been rapidly on the rise and even swimming is not an exception as numerous dual meets have achieved over 1,000 viewers this season.

Recently, college swimmers have shown up to basketball games and gotten great attention from media. Earlier this week, Holy Cross men’s swimming and diving showed up at the Holy Cross vs Boston University basketball game on Monday night. Although unsuccessful in distracting the free throws, the team did go viral. What may have been a larger impact was the energy brought into the crowd.

Today, the Oakland men’s swimming and diving teams showed up at the Oakland vs Cleveland State basketball game. But why is this important?

If swimming and diving continues to desire growth, an easy way to do so is to make your sport known on campus. What better way to make a sport known than by showing up at another sport’s game, showing that they can have some fun? In addition, showing up for other sports might make other sports want to reciprocate the support. Athletes support athletes, right?

The Oakland men took on haircuts while in their practice drag suits. See their distraction below. What will be next as a free throw distraction?