Holy Cross Men’s Swimming Team Distracts Boston U During Basketball Game Free Throws

The Holy Cross men’s swimming and diving team took on the basketball arena on Monday, January 29th. The team appeared in the middle of the men’s basketball game in the crowd in an attempt to distract Boston University’s Ethan Okwuosa as Okwuosa was shooting free throws at the end of the first half.

As Okwuosa was shooting his first free throw on Monday night, the Holy Cross men’s team emerged from a side door in their suits, caps, and goggles. Okwuosa made his first free throw before the team returned to the doors.

Then, the team emerged again in another attempt at distracting Okwuosa, although the second attempt was also unsuccessful. Not only did the team pose as a distraction, but they also brought great energy as the crowd erupted with their return during the second free throw.

Boston University shot 12-14 (.857) for free throws on Monday, higher than their season average of .667.  Despite a higher free throw percentage, the Boston University Terriers lost the game by two points. Holy Cross won 65-63. With the win, the Holy Cross Crusaders and Boston University Terriers are tied at 3-6 in Patriot League play.

The Holy Cross swimmers did not have to travel far as the pool and gymnasium are located in the same building on campus, the Hart Center at the Luth Athletic Complex.

Paul Windrath
52 minutes ago

At least they had suits on. At the 1974 Ivy League Championships held at Princeton (Dillon Pool), a group of streakers made their presence known immediately before the 100 Backstroke finals. The streaking included ~75 people – some of whom jumped in the pool and swimming the length. You can read more on page 58 of this Princeton History.

RealSlimThomas
Reply to  Paul Windrath
45 seconds ago

Sounds like something out of a 90’s movie

