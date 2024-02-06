Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Montenegro Defeats USA Men’s Water Polo In Shootout During Group Play

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s group competition for water polo began February 4th while the men began February 5th. See the current standings below:

Men’s Results

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
CRO 1 0 13 8 5 3
ESP 1 0 21 5 16 3
AUS 0 1 8 13 -5 0
RSA 0 1 5 21 -16 0

Spain was led by Unai Biel who scored four goals against South Africa as Spain won 21-5.

It was a whole-team effort as Croatia downed Australia 13-8 as five players on Croatia had two goals a piece.

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
FRA 1 0 16 11 5 3
GRE 1 0 24 6 18 3
BRA 0 1 11 16 -5 0
CHN 0 1 6 24 -18 0

Greece’s Konstantinos Genidounias led the team shooting 100% as he went 5/5. Greece defeated China 24-6.

Thomas Vernoux of France had six goals as they defeated Brazil 16-11.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
SRB 1 0 17 10 7 3
MNE 1 0 11 11 0 2
USA 0 1 11 11 0 1
JPN 0 1 10 17 -7 0

The match between the USA and Montenegro highlighted the first day of group competition for the men. The US got out to a 1-0 lead, but three goals in a row had Montenegro up 3-1 at the end of the first quarter. The US fought back as the score was 5-4 with  Montenegro leading by 1 at the end of the second quarter. About halfway through the third, the game was tied 6-6, but Montenegro went on to score three more times and led 9-7 headed into the 4th. The US crawled back and the regulation period ended in a score of 11-11. Montenegro won in a penalty shootout 6-5.

Serbia led Japan in all four quarters, and Serbia went on to win 17-10.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
HUN 1 0 15 8 7 3
ITA 1 0 33 3 30 3
KAZ 0 1 3 33 -30 0
ROU 0 1 8 15 -7 0

Italy scored 33 goals in their 33-3 win over Kazakhstan. Andrea Fondelli and Giacomo Cannella had seven goals apiece.

Hungary defeated Romania 15-8 as eight members of Hungary scored in the match.

Women’s Results

Group A

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
USA 1 0 10 8 2 3
KAZ 1 0 10 10 0 2
BRA 0 1 10 10 0 1
NED 0 1 8 10 -2 0

Kazakhstan and Brazil went into penalty shootouts after scoring 10 goals each in the match. Kazakhstan won the penalty shootout 6-5.

The US women had a big opening win over the defending World Champs of the Netherlands as the US was consistent, scoring three goals in each of the first three quarters. The US won 10-8. Rachel Fattal scored twice for the US.

Maddie Musselman spoke of the match saying, “It was fun. It’s been a while since I have been with the team so it’s fun to be back and kinda getting after it again. As a team, obviously learning from the previous world championships and just being able to come back with the fire that this team has and the passion this team has, we’ve grown so much in the past six months and rather cool to see everything come into fruition and see it come alive and everyone getting across the stat board and everyone was on the defensive end, kinda being on top of things. So, it’s super fun and can’t wait to see what the rest of the tournament is going to be like for us.”

Group B

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
ESP 1 0 18 5 13 3
GRE 1 0 11 6 5 3
CHN 0 1 5 18 -13 0
FRA 0 1 6 11 -5 0

Spain got out to a quick start and led from the first quarter over China. A fourth-quarter goal differential of 6 points sealed the win for Spain over China, as the final score was 18-5.

Greece took on France and led the entire game as the final score was 11-6.

Group C

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
AUS 1 0 32 1 31 3
HUN 1 0 19 8 11 3
NZL 0 1 8 19 -11 0
SGP 0 1 1 32 -31 0

Australia limited Singapore to six shots in the first half while Australia scored 20 goals in that same time frame. Australia won 32-1 as they were led by Keesja Gofers who had five goals.

Hungary took on New Zealand and won 19-8.

Group D

Won Lost Tied GF GA GD Points
CAN 1 0 24 2 22 3
ITA 1 0 22 10 12 3
GBR 0 1 10 22 -12 0
RSA 0 1 2 24 -22 0

Italy’s Silvia Avegno went 4/4 helping the team to a 22-10 win over Great Britain.

Canada was led by Emma Wright who shot 5/5 helping the team to a 24-6 win over South Africa.

