WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Makes History With Ireland’s First Ever Medal (Doha Day 4 Race Videos)

The fourth night of action in Doha has wrapped up, and we are now officially halfway through the meet. Five gold medals were up for grabs tonight, with five different countries securing those respective medals. Among those was the 800 free performance from Daniel Wiffen, securing Ireland’s first ever non-para swimming medal at a World Championships.
We have gathered the available race videos from tonight’s action, with semifinal action currently being unavailable. However, you catch up on all the finals races with the below videos (courtesy of NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X):
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)
- Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia – 7:37.00
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 7:51.65, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 7:54.01
Final:
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:40.94
- Elijah Winnington (AUS) – 7:42.95
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:42.98
- Sven Schwarz (GER) — 7:44.29
- Kristof Rasovsky (HUN) — 7:44.42
- Victor Johansson (SWE) — 7:47.08
- Luca de Tullio (ITA) — 7:49.79
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:54.51
After Elijah Winnington of Australia and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri took the race out aggressively over the first 600 meters, Daniel Wiffen (IRL) made a late charge to grab gold. His time of 7:40.94 cleared the field by two seconds, and he will now look towards the 1500m distance later in the meet.
World Aquatics Video (End Of The Race Only):
🇮🇪 FIRST TIME EVER 🥇
Daniel Wiffen is the new 800m Freestyle WORLD CHAMPION making history for Ireland! #swimming #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/dHEU0rClgy
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 14, 2024
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 800M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Daniel Wiffen 🇮🇪 7:40.94
🥈 Elijah Winnington 🇦🇺 7:42.95
🥉 Gregorio Paltrinieri 🇮🇹 7:42.98 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/4x6WfN6L1X
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 14, 2024
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)
- Championship Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85
Final:
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.89
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 1:55.77
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 1:56.00
- Barbora Seemanova (CZE) — 1:56.13
- Maria Costa (BRA) — 1:56.85
- Nikolett Padar (HUN) — 1:56.89
- Shayna Jack (AUS) — 1:57.24
- Ai Yanhan (CHN) — 1:57.53
Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey claimed her first ever individual gold at the long course World Championships. She stopped the clock in 1:54.89 to take the 200 free, building upon her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics and her 4th place finish in Fukuoka last year.
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 200M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Siobhan Haughey 🇭🇰 1:54.89
🥈 Erika Fairweather 🇳🇿 1:55.77
🥉 Brianna Throssell 🇦🇺 1:56.00#AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/1lUVY1Bo4v
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 14, 2024
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)
- Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:52.43
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:55.78, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:56.36
Final:
- Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 1:53.88
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 1:54.65
- Martin Espernberger (AUT) — 1:55.16
- Michal Chmielewski (POL) — 1:55.36
- Kregor Zirk (EST) — 1:55.48
- Richard Marton (HUN) — 1:55.76
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 1:55.86
- Matthew Sates (RSA) — 1:57.23
Despite racing with a sprained ankle, Japan’s Tomoru Honda swam to gold in the men’s 200 fly. The short course world record holder clocked a final time of 1:53.88, the only man under the 1:54-second mark.
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 200M PAPILLON
🥇 Tomoru Honda 🇯🇵 1:53.88
🥈 Alberto Razzetti 🇮🇹 1:54.65
🥉 Martin Espernberger 🇦🇹 1:55.16 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/7q66Y0zNHb
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 14, 2024
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)
- Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29
Final:
- Sam Williamson (AUS) — 26.32
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 26.39
- Nic Fink (USA) — 26.49
- Adam Peaty (GBR) — 26.77
- Lucas Matzerath (GER) — 26.80
- Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) — 26.93
- Mikel Schreuders (ARU) — 26.97
- Peter Stevens (SLO) — 27.07
Sam Williamson garnered Australia their first gold medal here in Doha, winning the men’s 50 breast in a new national record time (26.32).
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
World Aquatics Video:
😱😱An intense showdown in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke as 🇦🇺Sam Williamson clinches victory in a close finish against 🇮🇹Nicolo Martinenghi, 🇺🇸Nic Fink, and 🇬🇧Adam Peaty! 🏊♂️🏆 #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/wDhiGNIyIl
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 14, 2024
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 50M BRASSE
🥇 Sam Williamson 🇦🇺 26.32 OC
🥈 Nicolò Martinenghi 🇮🇹 26.39
🥉 Nic Fink 🇺🇸 26.49#AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/KS9wEXP2cH
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 14, 2024
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: China – 3:38.57
Final:
- USA (Armstrong, Fink, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:40.22
- Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Throssell, Jack) — 3:43.12
- Great Britain (Harris, Peaty, Richards, Hopkin) — 3:45.09
- Poland — 3:46.04
- Greece — 3:46.69
- Italy — 3:47.29
- Sweden — 3:47.46
- Japan — 3:47.60
Team USA’s lineup of Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass topped the mixed 4×100 medley relay field by almost three seconds en route to gold.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 4X100M 4 NAGES MIXTE 🏊♂️
🥇 TEAM USA 🇺🇸 3:40.22
(Armstrong 53.07, Fink 58.27, Curzan 56.54, Douglass 52.34)
🥈 AUSTRALIE 🇦🇺 3:43.12
🥉 GRANDE-BRETAGNE 🇬🇧 3:45.09 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/i5jQpuqcVg
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 14, 2024