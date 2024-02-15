WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Makes History With Ireland’s First Ever Medal (Doha Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth night of action in Doha has wrapped up, and we are now officially halfway through the meet. Five gold medals were up for grabs tonight, with five different countries securing those respective medals. Among those was the 800 free performance from Daniel Wiffen, securing Ireland’s first ever non-para swimming medal at a World Championships.

We have gathered the available race videos from tonight’s action, with semifinal action currently being unavailable. However, you catch up on all the finals races with the below videos (courtesy of NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X):

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia – 7:37.00

Olympic 'A' Qualifying Time: 7:51.65, Olympic 'B' Qualifying Time: 7:54.01

Final:

After Elijah Winnington of Australia and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri took the race out aggressively over the first 600 meters, Daniel Wiffen (IRL) made a late charge to grab gold. His time of 7:40.94 cleared the field by two seconds, and he will now look towards the 1500m distance later in the meet.

🇮🇪 FIRST TIME EVER 🥇

Daniel Wiffen is the new 800m Freestyle WORLD CHAMPION making history for Ireland! #swimming #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/dHEU0rClgy — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 14, 2024

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)

Championship Record: Mollie O'Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85

Final:

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey claimed her first ever individual gold at the long course World Championships. She stopped the clock in 1:54.89 to take the 200 free, building upon her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics and her 4th place finish in Fukuoka last year.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)

Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:52.43

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:55.78, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:56.36

Final:

Despite racing with a sprained ankle, Japan’s Tomoru Honda swam to gold in the men’s 200 fly. The short course world record holder clocked a final time of 1:53.88, the only man under the 1:54-second mark.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)

Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

Final:

Sam Williamson garnered Australia their first gold medal here in Doha, winning the men’s 50 breast in a new national record time (26.32).

😱😱An intense showdown in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke as 🇦🇺Sam Williamson clinches victory in a close finish against 🇮🇹Nicolo Martinenghi, 🇺🇸Nic Fink, and 🇬🇧Adam Peaty! 🏊‍♂️🏆 #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/wDhiGNIyIl — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 14, 2024

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)

2023 World Champion: China – 3:38.57

Final:

USA (Armstrong, Fink, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:40.22 Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Throssell, Jack) — 3:43.12 Great Britain (Harris, Peaty, Richards, Hopkin) — 3:45.09 Poland — 3:46.04 Greece — 3:46.69 Italy — 3:47.29 Sweden — 3:47.46 Japan — 3:47.60

Team USA’s lineup of Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass topped the mixed 4×100 medley relay field by almost three seconds en route to gold.

