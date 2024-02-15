Binghamton Men Sweep Relays With Conference Records On Day 1 Of America East Championships

2024 AMERICA EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17, 2024

VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, Virginia

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men only), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI

Defending Champions: Women: New Hampshire (4x) Men: UMBC (2x)

The America East Championships kicked off tonight in Virginia with the 800 free relay, 1 and 3 meter diving, and 200 medley relay.

Men’s Recap

As expected, Binghamton kicked off the meet dominating the men’s 800 free as they won by over four seconds. The team of Liam Preston, Henry Shemet, Jake Vecchio, and Liam Murphy swam to a final time of a 6:28.94. That time set a new conference and meet record as the same four combined for a time of a 6:30.57 to win the event a year ago. Shemet had the fastest split of the field swimming a 1:36.09 on the second leg, and all four swimmers split under the 1:39 mark.

NJIT finished behind Binghamton touching in a 6:33.87. Francois Malherbe notably led off in a 1:36.99. Looking at the team battle, defending team champions of UMBC had a big miss tonight as they were disqualified in the event, scoring no points for the team.

Binghamton went on to sweep the swimming portion of the night as they won the 200 medley relay in a 1:26.48. The team of Max Kaback, Eric Kroon, Eli Lanfear, and Shemet set a new conference record. UMBC finished third here, behind second place Bryant. Notably, NJIT was DQed in this event, giving Binghamton a big lead on day 1.

Bryant’s Chris Buonocore won the 3 meter diving event in a 295.20. Bryant had four men in the ‘A’ final while UMBC and Binghamton had one each.

Day 1 Scores:

Bryany 125 Binghamton 100 Maine 81 VMI 66 NJIT 52 UMBC 49

Women’s Recap

Vermont and defending team champions of New Hampshire battled it out to kick off the night in the 800 free relay. New Hampshire’s Ella Guilfoil gave the team an early lead with a 1:48.32 lead off leg. Vermont’s Jackie House led off in a 1:50.41 and was followed by Emily Rocco, Ella Church, and Anastazja Szukala who touched in a 7:24.15. The race came down to the final touch as New Hampshire touched just behind in a 7:24.27.

The 200 medley relay also came down to the final touch as Binghamton’s relay of Olivia Philbrick, Courtney Moane, Haley Newak, and Maddie Hoover touched in a 1:41.51, just ahead of New Hampshire who was second in a 1:41.83.

The 1 meter diving event was filled with all underclassmen, including six freshmen. Bryant’s Megan Beasley won the title in a 265.45. Notably, Vermont had one finalist while New Hampshire had two.

Day 1 Scores: