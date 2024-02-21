Bella Sims Leads Off Florida’s 800 Free Relay in SEC Record of 1:40.90

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.88

Full Results:

Florida – 6:49.65 *NEW SEC RECORD* Tennessee – 6:53.43 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Georgia – 6:57.10 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Texas A&M – 6:59.96 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) LSU – 7:01.57 Auburn – 7:02.26 South Carolina – 7:03.05 Arkansas – 7:09.29 Kentucky – 7:13.21 Missouri – 7:14.60 Alabama – 7:14.78 Vanderbilt – 7:16.48

Florida freshman Bella Sims broke the SEC record in the women’s 200 freestyle as she swam a 1:40.90 leading off the team’s 800 freestyle relay. Sims broke Megan Romano‘s SEC record of a 1:41.21 that stood since 2012. Romano notably swam that time to win the 2012 NCAA title.

Sims also helped the Florida women break the SEC record in the 800 free relay. The team of Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant, and Micayla Cronk swam to a final time of a 6:49.65 to break the previous record of a 6:51.80 that a Georgia set in 2016 at NCAAs. Georgia’s relay of Hali Flickinger, Kylie Stewart, Meaghan Raab, and Brittany MacLean won the 2016 NCAA title.

Split Comparison Sims and Romano:

Sims Romano 50 23.14 23.78 100 25.38 25.48 150 26.1 25.7 200 26.28 26.25 1:40.90 1:41.21

Sims notably has been faster than a 1:40.90 before as her best time is a 1:40.78. That time was swam back in December 2022 at Winter Juniors before Sims arrived at Florida. Her best time makes her the 10th fastest performer all-time.

Split Comparison Relay Record:

Florida Georgia Sims 1:40,90 Flickinger 1:42.80 Ivey 1:42.19 Stewart 1:43.95 Weyant 1:43.33 Raab 1:43.59 Cronk 1:43.23 MacLean 1:41.46

Sims split was a big boost to Florida’s relay as Georgia did not have any swimmer under the 1:41 mark back in 2016.