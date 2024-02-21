Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano Ties ACC Record With 1:31.16 Lead Off Split In 800 Free Relay

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 8:

Louisville – 6:09.87 NC State – 6:10.22 Virginia Tech – 6:14.54 Notre Dame – 6:14.93 Florida State – 6:17.96 UNC – 6:18.16 Georgia Tech – 6:18.50 Pitt – 6:19.92

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano led off in a 1:31.16 on Tuesday night to tie the men’s 200 freestyle ACC record. That record also belongs to NC State’s Luke Miller as Miller swam a 1:31.16 at 2022 NCAAs.

Split Comparison:

Guiliano Miller 50 21.06 21.24 100 23.05 23.2 150 23.4 23.15 200 23.65 23.57 1:31.16 1:31.16

Guiliano was out faster than Miller was two years ago at NCAAs. Miller went on to finish 4th in the event at NCAAs after swimming a 1:32.46 to win the ACC title a month earlier.

The Notre Dame men went on to finish 4th in the 800 free relay tonight, less than half a second off of third-place Virginia Tech. Guiliano is the defending ACC Champion in the 200 free as he won the event a year ago in a 1:32.43. He will look to defend his title later this week.

Coming into the meet, Guiliano’s best time stood at a 1:32.08 which he swam to lead off Notre Dame’s 800 free relay at 2023 NCAAs. That relay went on to finish 12th in a 6:14.39.

Guiliano had a huge summer as he finished 2nd in the 100 free at US Summer Nationals which earned him both an individual and relay spot for the US at the 2023 World Championships.