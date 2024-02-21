TAC Titans Break Girls’ 13-14 200 and 400 Medley Relay NAG Records At NC Age Groups

2024 NORTH CAROLINA SWIMMING AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15-18, 2024

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Full Meet Results

In addition to her five individual event wins, newly 13-year-old Reina Liu also helped the TAC Titans girls to two new National Age Group records (NAG) at North Carolina’s Age Group Championships.

Liu set multiple LSC Records in the 11-12 age group and has immediately made her presence known in the 13-14 age group at the national level.

First up was the 400 medley relay, where she teamed up with Carolin He, Nicole Nixon, and Sloane Whelehan to bring the 13-14 NAG under 3:40 for the first time.

Liu led off in 52.67, which is the fastest time by a 13-year-old this season by 2.5 seconds, and ranks 6th-best all-time in the 13-14 age group. She turned things over to He who split put up a field-best leg of her own with a 1:03.15 split. Then, Nixon–who won the individual 100 fly (53.11)–split 53.50. Whelehan, the 200 freestyle champion, anchored in 49.20, giving the quartet a winning overall time of 3:38.62.

Their time cuts 1.81 seconds off the previous NAG, which Swim Carolina’s Morgan Razewski, Grace Rainey, Kiley Wilhelm, and Maya Gendzel set at 3:40.43 in 2019.

The next day featured the 200 medley relay. The same quartet was back to their winning and record-setting ways in that event.

Liu led-off in 25.14, giving the Titans over a second advantage on the field. He followed up with a 29.50 breaststroke split, extending their lead through the front half of the race. Nixon split 24.42, and Whelehan brought them home in a 22.51, giving the quartet a final time of 1:41.57.

That marks a new NAG record in the girls’ 13-14 age group, though it stays in the same team. The TAC Titans team of Abigail Clark, Keelan Cotter, Claire Curzan, and Taylor Morris held the old record at 1:41.87 from the 2019 edition of this meet.

These weren’t the only two NAG records set at this meet. On the second day, SwimMAC broke the boys’ 13-14 age group record in the 800 freestyle relay.