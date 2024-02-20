13-Year Old Reina Liu Swims 22.4 in the 50 Free, 52.6 in the 100 Back at NC Age Groups

2024 NORTH CAROLINA SWIMMING AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15-18, 2024

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Full Meet Results

After leading off a National Age Group Record 800 free relay to open the meet, SwimMAC’s David Sammons went on a tear at the North Carolina Age Group Swimming Championships over the weekend.

He won 8 events at the meet, swimming lifetime bests in seven (including the 100 free on a relay leadoff). He also broke four SwimMAC Carolina team records and set four new North Carolina Swimming LSC Records in the 13-14 age group.

Sammons’ Swims

200 free relay leadoff – 21.80

400 free relay leadoff – 46.91 (PB)

200 free individual – 1:38.89 (1st place)

800 free relay leadoff – 1:38.81 (PB, LSC Record)

100 back individual – 49.61 (1st place, PB, LSC Record)

200 back individual – 1:46.60 (1st place, PB, LSC Record)

100 fly individual – 50.45 (1st place)

200 fly individual – 1:47.03 (1st place, PB, LSC Record)

100 IM – 51.70 (1st place, PB)

200 IM – 1:53.02 (1st place, PB)

400 IM – 3:56.88 (1st place)

In the 200 back, he broke the previous record of 1:48.49 that was set by Braeden Haughey in 2018 by almost two seconds.

He now ranks in the top 25 all-time in the 100 back in the 100 back, top 10 in the 200 free, top 10 in the 200 back, and 4th in the 200 fly.

The meet was dominated by the host TAC Titans and SwimMAC, who combined to win 43 out of 54 boys’ events and 41 out of 54 girls’ events.

Team Scoring

Top 5 girls

TAC Titans – 2,617.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 1,870.66 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 858 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 697 YMCA of the Triangle Area – 637

Top 5 boys

TAC Titans – 2,440 SwimMAC Carolina – 2,099.5 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 1,274 Marlins of Raleigh – 579 Enfinity Aquatic Club – 547.5

Top 5 combined

TAC Titans – 5,057.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 3,970.16 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 2,132 MSA – 1,071 Marlins of Raleigh – 1,033

With a whopping 13 gold medals (including relays), Sammons led the meet in podiums, but TAC’s depth proved the overall winner.

That included Clayton Chia, who won four individual events in the 10 & under events and swam eight lifetime bests. That included a 26.92 in the 50 free and 58.61 in the 100 free.

Another TAC swimmer, Steven Zhou-He, won the 50 fly (26.26) and 100 fly (57.67) and swam nine personal bests in the 11-12 boys’ age group.

The Titans also had two swimmers with double digit wins in the girls’ age groups.

Reina Liu, who set a number of LSC Records in the 11-12 age group, has now aged up into the 13-14s, and in spite of being in the younger end of the age group won five races – all national leaders for a 13-year-old this season and among the fastest ever.

Liu’s wins:

50 free – 22.46

100 free – 49.96 (49.16 in a 400 free relay leadoff)

100 back – 52.85 (52.67 leading off the medley relay)

200 back – 1:56.90

100 IM – 55.67

Her time of 52.67 in the 100 back is the fastest by a 13-year-old this season by two and a half seconds, and ranks her 6th-best all-time in the 13-14 age group – with more than a year go before aging out of the group.

The list of swimmers ahead of her is a loaded list of swimmers with tons of international appointments on their resume, including Alex Walsh, Claire Curzan, Regan Smith, and Levenia Sim. The National Record for 13-14s is Charlotte Crush, who swam 50.44 in March 2023.

She also now ranks 7th all-time in the 50 free in the age group (one spot behind multi-time Olympian Dara Torres).

In the 11-12 age group, another TAC Titan Ziva Liu won 11 gold medals, including seven in individual events. Among the highlights were a 24.44 in the 50 free, 26.58 in the 50 fly, and 52.86 in the 100 free.

Other Highlights: