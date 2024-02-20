Gretchen Walsh: “I Feel Like Everything Has Been Going Right” (Video Interview)

2024 CAVALIER INVITE

February 9-11, 2024

UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Live Results: “2024 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobil

Teams: UVA, College of William & Mary, Duke, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary

UVA’s Gretchen Walsh swam yet another nation-leading time last week at the Cavalier Invite, popping a 1:52.34 in the 200 IM finals to move to the top of the national rankings in an event that not’s typically part of her championship lineup. SwimSwam caught up with Gretchen after the session to hear her thoughts on that swim, whose decision it was to race it last week, and her overall feelings as she heads into ACCs, NCAAs, and Olympic Trials.

Walsh, who focuses on sprint free, fly, and back, hadn’t swum this event at all in over two years, and her previous lifetime best of 1:58.12 was almost four years old. She shattered that mark in the morning session with a 1:54.71 in prelims, and it was clear that she had more in the tank after she visibly shut it down over the last few strokes.

Heading into ACCs this week, she now leads the country in the 200 IM, 50 free (20.79), 100 free (46.40), 200 free (1:41.32), 100 back (48.77), and 100 fly (49.11). It seems pretty safe to assume that she’ll swim the 50 and the 100 free at NCAAs, but it’s going to be interesting to see which event she chooses on day 3.