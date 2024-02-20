Euro Juniors Medalist Kacper Płoszka Commits to Utah (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Polish freestyler Kacper Płoszka has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah starting in the fall of 2024. He currently attends Szkoła Mistrzów Kokoro and swims with Młodzieżowy Klub Sportowy Jedynka Łódź.

Płoszka earned a bronze medal at the 2022 edition of the European Junior Championships in Romania, swimming 1:51.21 on Poland’s prelims 4×200-meter freestyle relay. At that meet he also competed in the 400 free (4:03.06, 27th) and 100 free (52.19, 50th). Just a year later in Serbia, he added the 200 free to his individual slate, ultimately advancing to semifinals where he placed 13th overall (1:51.67). He also hit a personal best in the event leading off the 4×200 relay (1:50.89), this time earning the nod for finals where he posted 1:51.21 as Poland finished 4th.

Płoszka capped off his 2023 campaign with an appearance at World Juniors. There, he made three finals appearances as a member of Poland’s men’s 4×100 free relay (7th), 4×200 free relay (6th), and mixed 4×100 free relay (7th). Leading off the men’s relays, Płoszka set personal bests in the 100 free (50.81) and 200 free (1:49.50). He also set a best time in his sole individual event, the 400 free, with a 3:57.19 to place 20th overall.

He has continued to improve in the 25-meter pool as well, recently clocking best times in the 200 and 400 free in December.

SCM Converted SCY (Swimulator) 50 free 23.35 21.19 100 free 48.98 44.29 200 free 1:46.86 1:36.79 400/500 free 3:48.92 4:23.54

Based on Swimulator conversions, Płoszka’s mid-distance prowess will be an asset to Utah. His converted times in the 200 free and 500 free would rank 2nd and 3rd on Utah’s roster this season ahead of Pac-12s, likely earning him a spot on Utes’ 4×200 freestyle relay. Last year, Utah’s fastest split on their 4×200 free relay was from current-senior Marko Kovacic, who led off in 1:36.20. For comparison, Kovacic, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, entered the NCAA with a personal best of 1:47.98 in the 200 SCM free and now ranks 5th on Utah’s all-time performers with a 1:35.07. If Płoszka follows a similar trajectory as he adapts to yards he projects to make a big impact for the Utes.

Płoszka’s converted 500 free time would have just snuck into the B-final at last year’s Pac-12s at 16th, and he also would have earned a second swim in the 200 free. Last year, Utah finished last out of six men’s teams at Pac-12s, though it seems the conference is headed for collapse. The Utes will be joining the Big 12 next fall.

Płoszka joins a large incoming class of 2024 for the Utes including Jake Baker, Cole Bettis, Owen Carlsen, Miles Cratsenberg, Gannon Flynn, Nicholas Kjaerulff, Jones Lambert, Matthew Sexton, and Daniel Yi.

