It’s Night 1 of Conference Championships and Things are Already Nuts

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

2 American records. 3 Top-5 relay splits all-time. 5 Conference records… And it’s only Day 1.

This is why I love conference championships season. Gretchen Walsh swam a 1:40.2 200 free, the 6-year-old men’s 200 medley American record goot broken twice in 20 minutes (not technically, but you know what I mean), and we had several relays come down to the touch in a historically quick night. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the weekend has in store.