It’s Night 1 of Conference Championships and Things are Already Nuts

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
- Full Event Schedule
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions: Florida
- Start Times (Central Time): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
- Day 1 (diving only): 11 am prelims/4:20 pm finals
- Day 2: 11 am prelims (diving only)/ 5 pm (relays only)
- Championship Central
- 2023 SEC Championships Box Score
- Major Conference Roster Limits and Scoring Rules
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (SEC+ Network)
2 American records. 3 Top-5 relay splits all-time. 5 Conference records… And it’s only Day 1.
This is why I love conference championships season. Gretchen Walsh swam a 1:40.2 200 free, the 6-year-old men’s 200 medley American record goot broken twice in 20 minutes (not technically, but you know what I mean), and we had several relays come down to the touch in a historically quick night. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the weekend has in store.
