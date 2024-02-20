Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 10
by Sean Griffin

February 20th, 2024

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 SEC Championships kick off today in Auburn, Alabama. This initial session of finals features men’s team diving, the 200 medley relay, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 800 freestyle relay.

Last year, three different teams won the four relays on the first night of the competition. The Alabama women scored victory in the women’s 200 medley relay, the Tennessee men touched 1st in the men’s medley relay, and Florida swept the 800 free relays. This year, Florida is seeded 1st in each of those four relays.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record:  1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:21.43, Tennessee — 2023
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.88

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 6:08.00, Florida — 2022
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 6:16.02
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 6:18.94

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING — FINALS

  • SEC Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

MEN’S TEAM DIVING — FINALS

Diehard
2 minutes ago

What the heck is team diving? Is it a ncaa event? Are all conferences doing it?

Jeb
Reply to  Diehard
right now

What is it?

Jeb
11 minutes ago

Can diving be over yet?

nealnan8
17 minutes ago

clicked on the live link, and I am getting the Men’s Team diving. Anyone else getting this? Program says 200 MR is first.

Towelie
Reply to  nealnan8
9 minutes ago

Auburn is in central time, so it should start at 6 pm EST

PFA
Reply to  nealnan8
4 minutes ago

at least it goes well with the timing so there is no direct overlap bc its not possible for me to watch both at the same time

Jeb
22 minutes ago

Wish these would turn on on the espn app

Mr.
Reply to  Jeb
18 minutes ago

It’s live now on ESPN app for me, just need a subscription

Jeb
Reply to  Mr.
11 minutes ago

Started working. Was getting an endless spinning wheel.

I miss the ISL
28 minutes ago

Expecting a UF medley relay sweep, but both 8 free relays are gonna be amazing races. Could see UGA, UTK, or Florida winning womens 8 free, could see UGA, UF, or Bama winning men’s. It’ll be great to watch.

