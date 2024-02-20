2024 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 SEC Championships kick off today in Auburn, Alabama. This initial session of finals features men’s team diving, the 200 medley relay, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 800 freestyle relay.

Last year, three different teams won the four relays on the first night of the competition. The Alabama women scored victory in the women’s 200 medley relay, the Tennessee men touched 1st in the men’s medley relay, and Florida swept the 800 free relays. This year, Florida is seeded 1st in each of those four relays.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:21.43, Tennessee — 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.88

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:08.00, Florida — 2022

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 6:16.02

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 6:18.94

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING — FINALS

SEC Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

MEN’S TEAM DIVING — FINALS