2024 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions: Florida
- Start Times (Central Time): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
- Day 1 (diving only): 11 am prelims/4:20 pm finals
- Day 2: 11 am prelims (diving only)/ 5 pm (relays only)
- Championship Central
- 2023 SEC Championships Box Score
- Major Conference Roster Limits and Scoring Rules
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (SEC+ Network)
The 2024 SEC Championships kick off today in Auburn, Alabama. This initial session of finals features men’s team diving, the 200 medley relay, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 800 freestyle relay.
Last year, three different teams won the four relays on the first night of the competition. The Alabama women scored victory in the women’s 200 medley relay, the Tennessee men touched 1st in the men’s medley relay, and Florida swept the 800 free relays. This year, Florida is seeded 1st in each of those four relays.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:21.13, Florida – 2022 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:21.43, Tennessee — 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 6:51.80, Georgia — 2016 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 6:52.54, Georgia — 2013
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.88
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 6:08.00, Florida — 2022
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 6:16.02
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 6:18.94
WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING — FINALS
- SEC Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships
What the heck is team diving? Is it a ncaa event? Are all conferences doing it?
What is it?
Can diving be over yet?
clicked on the live link, and I am getting the Men’s Team diving. Anyone else getting this? Program says 200 MR is first.
Auburn is in central time, so it should start at 6 pm EST
at least it goes well with the timing so there is no direct overlap bc its not possible for me to watch both at the same time
Wish these would turn on on the espn app
It’s live now on ESPN app for me, just need a subscription
Started working. Was getting an endless spinning wheel.
Expecting a UF medley relay sweep, but both 8 free relays are gonna be amazing races. Could see UGA, UTK, or Florida winning womens 8 free, could see UGA, UF, or Bama winning men’s. It’ll be great to watch.