Florida Freshman Andrew Taylor Drops 26 Seconds to Win 1650 SEC Title from the Early Heats

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

Pool Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8:

The men’s 1650 free at the SEC Championships today turned out to be one of the most notable races of the day across all the meets going on. Not because a record was broken, or an all-time performance was put up, but because the event was won by an early heat swimmer, and a freshman no less.

Florida freshman Andrew Taylor had the swim of his life, throwing down a 14:38.41 in the fastest of the early heats this afternoon. Once he had put up that time, we knew it there was a chance Taylor’s swim could last through the fastest heat that swims in finals. However, with so many great milers in the SEC, and even just on Florida itself, it seemed more likely than not that Taylor would end on the podium, just not on top of it.

It ended up being just about as close as it possibly could have. As Taylor watched from the pool deck, his sophomore teammate, Giovanni Linscheer came flying home, putting up a very quick 25.13 on the final 50. Linscheer hit the wall in 14:38.78, just 0.37 slower than Taylor’s time from the afternoon.

Taylor’s pace was faster than Linscheers throughout the race, Linscheer only ended up making it as tight as he did because of how fast he closed the race. For example, Taylor was 4:23.82 at the 500, while Linscheer was 4:25.88. At the 1000, Taylor was 8:51.89 to Linscheer’s 8:53.96. Even at the 1500, Taylor was well ahead of Linscheer’s pace, 13:18.38 to 13:21.28.

Of note, both swimmers’ performances were career bests. Taylor is now 4th-best in Florida program history, while Linscheer is 5th. Taylor’s swim tonight was a truly massive one. He entered the day with a career best of 15:04.33, which he had swum at the Georgia Invite in the fall. That means his swim this afternoon took a stunning 26 seconds off his previous best in the event.

Taylor has been on a tear since joining Florida in the fall. A native of Clearwater, FL, Taylor joined Florida with personal bests of 4:19.35 in the 500 free, 15:13.59 in the 1650, and 3:47.29 in the 400 IM. Here is a summary of his races at SECs this week: