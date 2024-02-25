2024 Patriot League Champs: Final Day Delayed Over “Honest Effort” Dispute

2024 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Patriot League Championships has been fraught with technical difficulties, from overturned disqualifications to bulkhead misalignment. It has also been a dramatic team race, with the Navy and Army men grappling for the team title. Navy is looking for its 20th straight Patriot League title, while Army is seeking to end their reign.

It was a close meet heading into the final day, with Navy holding a narrow 45 point lead over Army. The points distribution is even more interesting this year with the addition of scored C-finals.

After prelims, the Navy men looked poised to outscore Army in the final tally. But then Army took four of the top eight spots in the 1650 to leap into the lead by 37 points.

The next race was the 200 backstroke, where Army had placed three men in the A-final to Navy’s two. One of those swimmers was Jake Douberly, who had qualified 8th in a time of 1:46.71. He was also slated to swim the 200 fly later in the session, also from lane eight.

In the 200 back, Douberly held his seed placement but added almost exactly 10 seconds to touch 1:56.67. Since that swim was done in the A-final, he still was slated to earn 22 crucial points for Navy. However, he was disqualified for the “honest effort” rule, text cited below:

“Coaches are to ensure student-athletes put forth an honest effort in all competitions. Failure to show an honest effort could be considered an act of improper conduct (Rule 2-5-6) and result in disqualification and/or disciplinary action by the referee or meet committee.”

So instead of earning a guaranteed 22 points for Navy to keep pace in the final tally, Army widened the gap to 80 points.

According to reports on deck, the start of the women’s 200 fly was delayed by 30 minutes as Navy disputed the disqualification. However, it appears the call held as Douberly still appears as disqualified in the 200 backstroke.

He still had the second half of his double to finish, and ended up finishing 5th in the men’s 200 fly, improving his prelims time by exactly one-tenth of a second (1:47.79).

The meet still isn’t over, and Navy has five athletes in the men’s 3-meter diving finals to Army’s three, but Army now holds a 23.5 point lead in the team standings. There’s also still the 400 free relay to go, where Army holds the top seed.

We’ve seen a similar situation play out before: at the 2021 Women’s Big Ten Championships, Northwestern’s Miriam Guevera was disqualified in the 100 back on the front-half of a double with the 200 fly, also adding nearly 10 seconds from her preliminary time, but that case didn’t have as dramatic of a consequence in a team race.

The 200 back and 200 fly is a tough double, especially when it comes on the last day of a meet, but we’ve seen swimmers have success with it in their NCAA careers, notably Brendan Burns at Big Tens.