2024 Patriot League Champs: Loyola Men Crack 200 Medley Records on Day 1

2024 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 1)

MEN

Navy – 120 Loyola – 116 Army – 110 Bucknell – 106 Lehigh/BU – 98 (tie) – Lafayette – 90 Holy Cross – 86 American – 78 Colgate – 74

WOMEN

Boston U – 214 Navy – 203 Bucknell – 169 Lehigh – 121 Colgate – 115 Army – 112 Loyola – 104 Holy Cross – 97 American – 94 Lafayette – 75

The 2024 Patriot League Championships kicked off tonight with the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and women’s 3-meter diving. While last year Navy swept the opening night events, this year four different teams ended the first day with event wins.

The Navy women, who are favored to win their 13th-straight team title, kicked things off with a meet record in the 200 medley relay. Ela Habjan (25.18), Riley Gavigan (27.57), Caroline Irwin (23.68), and Maya Novack (22.72) combined for 1:39.15 to shave 0.75-seconds off the meet record, previously set by Navy in 2022. The quartet set the conference record of 1:38.70 last December at the annual Army v. Navy dual meet.

Despite winning the event, the Navy women didn’t have any field-leading splits, a testament to their depth. Loyola’s Lily Mead dropped a 25.05 to lead the backstrokers, Army’s Aurelie Migault split 27.18 on breaststroke leg, American’s Mimi Watts hit 23.27 on butterfly leg, and Loyola’s Tulio Charley was the quickest anchor with a 22.20.

In the men’s race, Loyola out-dueled the defending champs to reset the pool, meet, and conference records (1:24.79). All three of those records were previously held by Navy. Joe Hayburn (21.60), Max Verheyen (23.64), Patrick Hayburn (20.51), and Caleb Kelly (19.04) held off Army and Navy to claim Loyola’s first title in this event in the history of the program, and only their second relay title ever.

The fastest relay splits all came from the 2nd and 3rd-placing teams. From Navy, who also got under the old meet record (1:25.14, 2nd), Ben Irwin split 21.49 on the backstroke lead-off and Jonah Harm dropped 19.95 on the fly leg, the only sub-20 second split. Army (1:25.46) got a 23.22 breaststroke split from Kohen Rankin and a speedy anchor of 19.02 from Owen Harlow, but it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.

In the 800 free relay, the Lehigh women used three 1:48-point splits to earn the top spot on the podium. Willa Werwaiss (1:48.07), Sarah Hardy (1:51.26), Mairin Ludwig (1:48.31), and Caitlin Deitch (1:48.45) earned Lehigh its first title in the event in 26 years.

Navy was close behind, clocking 7:17.27 with a team of Cameron Horner (1:49.18), Erin Miller (1:50.35), Gabi Baldwin (1:48.31), and Lauren Walsh (1:49.63). The fastest split of the field, flat-start or flying, came from Virginia Hastings of Bucknell, who clocked 1:48.06 leading off her team’s 3rd-placing relay. The Army women were disqualified.

To wrap up the swimming events, the Navy men defended their title in the 800 free relay, clocking 6:23.56. Everet Andrew (1:34.67), Cohen Bruner (1:37.44), Conor Cranfield (1:35.80), and Ben Stankovich (1:35.65) held off a strong effort by Army, who were only three-hundredths of a second behind at the 600 mark thanks to Alex Edwards (1:38.43), Thomas Hadjii (1:34.95), and Wes Tate (1:34.56). Stankovich out-split Army anchor Ian Tansill (1:36.24) by nearly six-tenths to clinch it for Navy.

On the boards, BU teammates Sophia Souza (296.00) and Sumi Cameron (292.70) took 1st and 2nd in the women’s 3-meter diving event. This is Souza’s second straight title in the event. Cameron placed 4th last year. Diving was the only event without Navy or Army finishing in the top three.