SwimSwam Celebrates 1 Million Comments

On Friday, February 16th, SwimSwam reached a big milestone with 1 million (approved) comments in history on our site.

The comment section acts as a meeting place for swimming. It is a place for fans to go to discuss, debate, and bicker.

Our 1 millionth comment was not even about swimming as a thread began comparing Shaine Casas to New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez during the Day 6 Finals Live Recap of the World Championships in Doha. Notably, the comment was not by a troll or a bot. It was by a regular SwimSwam commenter who comments under his real name, Steve Nolan. Steve said, “Not even close, lol. A-Rod is legitimately one of the best baseball players of all time. Casas is like idk, Jeff Francoeur?” in reply to a thread stating that “Shaine Casas = Alex Rodriguez”.

To celebrate our 1 millionth comment, we’ve decided to highlight a few memorable ways on how we got there.

One of the largest comment section meme was Dean Farris. Farris continues to be a story of our comments section. As of the millionth comment, he was mentioned three times by three different commenters on three different articles during the beginning of this month (February 2024). Farris retired from the sport at the conclusion of his NCAA career for Harvard in 2022, but he has made a lasting impact. Farris was even our go-to April Fools joke for 2019, I mean, he is Irish right? The legend may have never made the Olympics for Team USA, but the legend made the Olympics for SwimSwam Commenters.

Another large meme was Southern Methodist University and the transfer portal. Every time someone entered the transfer portal, comments would come flooding in that the swimmer would be headed to SMU. For a while, SMU did not get those transfers. This past offseason, that changed. SMU’s biggest arrival was fifth-year Jack Hoagland who spent his undergraduate career at Notre Dame where he notably was a 4x ACC Champion. The team also welcomed the arrival of Christopher Mykkanen (Utah) and Danny Kovac (Missouri).