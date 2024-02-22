Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dan Wiffen Shares Distance Swimming Secrets That Led to Double World Titles

Dan Wiffen won Ireland’s first (and second) world championship medals ever last week in Doha, earning double gold in the 800 and 1500 freestyles. Wiffen takes us through his entire process at the meet and after hearing it, you can see how dialed into distance swimming he really is.

For example, in the 1500 prelim, after seeing Florian Wellbrock throw down a quick 14:48, Wiffen knew he only had to swim around 14:54 to make the final. Knowing those around him would be sticking with him, Wiffen paced his race accordingly to see if he could lure any swimmers into accidentally swimming too slow to make the final. Greg Paltrinieri, the 2022 world champion in the event, did just that, swimming right next to Wiffen and ultimately placing 9th in the prelim, missing the final.

  • 0:00 Dan Wiffen Introduction
  • 1:34 400 Free
  • 3:08 800 Free
  • 7:13 1500 Free Heats
  • 10:01 1500 Final
  • 11:06 Celebrations
  • 12:40 Winning 1500 Free by 10 Seconds
  • 14:38 Tricking Competitors
  • 17:15 The Set Dan Did The Day Before the 1500
  • 20:02 Having Fun with Walkouts
  • 22:36 Representing Ireland vs Great Britain
  • 25:55 Ireland on the World Stage
  • 27:50 Swimmer of the Meet
  • 30:23 International Friendships
  • 32:08 Resting for LCM vs SCM

