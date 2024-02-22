Dan Wiffen Shares Distance Swimming Secrets That Led to Double World Titles

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Dan Wiffen won Ireland’s first (and second) world championship medals ever last week in Doha, earning double gold in the 800 and 1500 freestyles. Wiffen takes us through his entire process at the meet and after hearing it, you can see how dialed into distance swimming he really is.

For example, in the 1500 prelim, after seeing Florian Wellbrock throw down a quick 14:48, Wiffen knew he only had to swim around 14:54 to make the final. Knowing those around him would be sticking with him, Wiffen paced his race accordingly to see if he could lure any swimmers into accidentally swimming too slow to make the final. Greg Paltrinieri, the 2022 world champion in the event, did just that, swimming right next to Wiffen and ultimately placing 9th in the prelim, missing the final.

0:00 Dan Wiffen Introduction

1:34 400 Free

3:08 800 Free

7:13 1500 Free Heats

10:01 1500 Final

11:06 Celebrations

12:40 Winning 1500 Free by 10 Seconds

14:38 Tricking Competitors

17:15 The Set Dan Did The Day Before the 1500

20:02 Having Fun with Walkouts

22:36 Representing Ireland vs Great Britain

25:55 Ireland on the World Stage

27:50 Swimmer of the Meet

30:23 International Friendships

32:08 Resting for LCM vs SCM

