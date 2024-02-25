Alex Walsh Swims 2:02.24 in the 200 Breast to Become #2 Performer in History

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Walsh sisters are rolling into the NCAA Championship on a hot streak.

Just a few minutes after her younger sister Gretchen broke the NCAA Record in the 100 free, Alex Walsh became the #2 performer in history in the 200 yard breaststroke, touching in 2:02.24.

That surpasses World Record holder and Olympic silver medalist Lilly King as the second-best ever in the event, and trails only four swims by her Charlottesville training partner Kate Douglass as the fifth-best performance in history. It also breaks her own ACC Championship Meet Record of 2:03.02, swum in 2022.

Splits Comparison:

Alex Walsh Alex Walsh Kate Douglass Previous PB New PB US Open Record 50y 27.84 27.87 27.6 100y 31.25 31.05 30.69 150y 31.64 31.40 31.30 200y 32.29 31.92 31.70 Final Time 2:03.02 2:02.24 2:01.29

Fastest All-Time Performers, 200 Yard Breaststroke:

Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:01.29 (2023 NCAAs) Alex Walsh, Virginia, 2:02.24 (2024 ACCs) Lilly King, Indiana, 2:02.60 (2018 NCAAs) TIE Anna Elendt, Texas, 2:03.26 (2023 NCAAs)/Bethany Galant, Texas A&M, 2:03.26 (2018 NCAAs)

Walsh opened with the same pace as her previous best time, but she held on to that pace much better this time.

Walsh’s previous best time was 2:03.02 done at the 2022 ACC Championships. She is now a three-time ACC Champion in this event, though she hasn’t swum it at NCAAs since 2021.

Todd DeSorbo and staff continue to push the boundaries of versatility; on Friday, Walsh became the #2 performer in history, and NCAA Record holder, in the 200 fly as well. Breaststroke and butterfly have historically not been a common combination, but Virginia, where everyone seems to swim breaststroke, is now home to the two best 200 yard breaststrokers in history: and both are world-class butterfliers as well.

With her three individual wins and so far three relay wins at this meet, that lifts Walsh to 25 career ACC titles, with a heavily-expected 400 free relay yet to come on Saturday. 25 titles ties Kate Douglass‘ career total, and a win to close the session would surpass it.