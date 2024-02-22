2024 ACC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships continue tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free, as well as the men’s 3m diving event.

On the women’s side, Virginia swimmers posted the top times in prelims in all three swimming events. Even without ACC record holder Alex Walsh (who’s not swimming tonight), the Cavaliers had the three fastest times of the morning in the 400 IM , led by Ella Nelson, who will be swimming for her fourth-straight title in the event.

The event of the night could be the 100 fly, where top-seed Gretchen Walsh could take her former teammate Kate Douglass‘ all-time mark of 48.46. Walsh went 49.32 this morning. The Cavaliers have a whopping five women in the A-final of the 200 free, with Aimee Canny swimming in lane 4 after going 1:43.58 in prelims.

On the men’s side, three different teams will have swimmers in lane 4 of tonight’s A-finals. Louisville’s Tommy Bried led the 400 IM prelims with a 3:42.36. In the 100 fly, Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech is on the hunt for his fourth-straight title after going 44.37. He should be the favorite, but he could face stiff competition from NC State’s Luke Miller, who’s been 44.17 this season, and 2023 NCAA 200 fly champ Aiden Hayes.

The 200 free could also feature a repeat conference champion, as 2023 champ Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame posted the morning’s top time with a 1:32.91. Guiliano tied Miller’s ACC record with a 1:31.16 leading off Notre Dame’s 800 free relay Tuesday night. Another former ACC 200 champ, Georgia Tech’s Batur Unlu, who won in 2021, had the morning’s second-fastest time at 1:33.09, and will swim next to Guiliano. Finally, 1m runner-up Dylan Reed of Pitt will be diving for his first title tonight after posting the top score in this morning’s 3m diving competition.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

Women:

Virginia — 552 Louisville — 473.5 NC State — 418 Duke — 332 UNC — 328 Notre Dame — 274 Virginia Tech — 253.5 Florida State — 217 Pitt — 183 Georgia Tech — 177 Miami — 162

Men:

NC State — 531.5 Notre Dame — 335.5 Louisville — 302 Virginia Tech — 298.5 Florida State — 292 Virginia — 249.5 Georiga Tech — 235 UNC — 223 Pitt — 193 Duke — 130 Miami — 54

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

ACC Record: 3:57.25, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2022

(Virginia) – 2022 ACC Championship Record: 3:59.33, Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

UVA’s Ella Nelson won her fourth ACC title in this event with a 4:03.80 tonight, winning by nearly six seconds. Nelson becomes the first ACC to women to win four titles in this event since another Cavalier, Mirjana Bosevska, did the same from 2000 to 2003. Bosevska represented Macedonia at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

Virginia had three women in this A-final, and earned 4th and 5th finishes from Ella Bathurst (4:10.50) and Anna Keating (4:11.56). Louisville and NC State, who are battling for 2nd in the team standings, each had two women in the A-final. The Wolfpack earned more points with a 2nd place finish from Grace Sheble (4:09.51) and a 6th place showing from Katherine Helms (4:12.55), along with a B-final win from Yara Hierath (4:12.11) and a C-final win from Keelan Cotter (4:14.74).

The Cardinals’ Kim Herkle (4:09.89) and Rye Ulett (4:17.78) took 3rd and 8th, while Georgia Tech’s McKenzie Campbell took 7th at 4:13.13.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

ACC Record: 3:38.00, Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech) – 2009

ACC Championship Record: 3:38.43, Robert Owen (VA Tech) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

Kyle Ponsler made his move on the backstroke leg and never gave up the lead, hitting a lifetime best by well over a second to win in 3:41.18. Ponsler becomes for the first Wolfpack man to win this event since Anton Ipsen in 2018, and moved up four spots after finishing fifth last year.

Pitt’s Max Matteazzi had a big swim to take 2nd in 3:42.38. That’s well under last year’s NCAA qualifying time, and while there’s no guarantees, he put himself in a good position to qualify for his first NCAA champs with that swim.

Ponsler’s teammate Owen Lloyd was the only other man under 3:44, with a time 3:43.18. Virginia picked up 4th and 7th place finishes from their only two A-finalists of the evening, with Sebastien Segile touch 4th in 3:44.23 and Matthew Styczen touching 7th in 3:46.07.

UNC’s Louis Dramm took 5th in 3:44.25, Louisville’s Tommy Bried couldn’t match his top-seed effort from this morning and took 6th in 3:45.56, and last year’s runner-up Nico Garcia finished 8th in 3:46.78.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

ACC Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

ACC Championship Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

ACC Record: 43.15, Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech) – 2023

(VA Tech) – 2023 ACC Championship Record: 43.90, Youssef Ramadan (VA Tech) – 2022

(VA Tech) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 2018

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.23, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) – 2019

ACC Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NC State) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024

(Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 ACC Championship Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NC State) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024

(Notre Dame) – 2022 / 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.85

Men’s 3m Diving – Finals