Chris Guiliano Cracks ACC Record in Yards 100 FR Again with 40.62; #3 Performer All-Time

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 40.84, Chris Guiliano (ND) — 2024 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

As the 2024 ACC Championships are coming to a close, Notre Dame standout Chris Guiliano had yet another phenomenal performance in him. After breaking the ACC record in the men’s 100 free in prelims this morning with a 40.84, Guiliano went on to claim victory in the race in tonight’s final, throwing down a 40.62.

Though he swim was only 0.22 seconds faster than what he went this morning, that 0.22 seconds represented quite a bit. Of course, he reset the ACC record in the event, along with the Notre Dame program record. On top of that, Guiliano’s swim tonight is the 6th-fastest 100 free in history. He’s also now jumped Bjorn Seeliger, Vlad Morozov, Dean Farris, Bowe Becker, and Brooks Curry on the all-time top performers list from his swim this morning. Guiliano is now 3rd all-time in the yards 100 free, behind only Caeleb Dressel (39.90) and Josh Liendo (40.28).

Here are the all-time top 10 performers in the men’s SCY 100 free:

This list may be about to change again as LSU’s Brooks Curry is about to race in finals of the 100 free at the SEC Championships and, given his 17.99 50 free from earlier in the meet, he may well clock a career best.

Regardless of what Curry does tonight at SECs, Guiliano’s race tonight was nothing short of spectacular. He was out like a bullet, splitting a stunning 19.03 on the opening 50, which was the fastest 1st 50 split in the field by nearly a full second. That 19.03 was considerably faster than the 19.51 Guiliano went out in when he clocked his 40.84 this morning. His 2nd 50 split suffered a tiny bit tonight but he was clearly the better for it.

