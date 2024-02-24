2024 Patriot League Champs: Navy Women Pull Ahead; Men’s Team Race Narrows After Day 3

2024 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

MEN

Navy – 1058 Army – 1013 Loyola – 739 Bucknell – 698.5 BU – 378 Lehigh – 329 Lafayette – 281.5 Holy Cross – 254 Colgate – 238 American – 176

WOMEN

Navy – 1003 Army – 826 BU – 708 Bucknell – 597 Lehigh – 566.5 Loyola – 564.5 Colgate – 411 American – 363 Holy Cross – 263 Lafayette – 195

After three days of competition at the 2024 Patriot League Championships, the Navy women have amassed 1003 points to establish a strong lead in the team race. On the men’s side, Navy also leads by 45 points, a slightly narrowed lead from the 50 they had after day two.

In the women’s 100 fly, Caroline Irwin (Navy) upset defending champion Mimi Watts (American), 52.68 to 52.84. The two swimmers were nearly even at the 50 mark, turning in 24.92 and 24.94 respectively, but Irwin used a strong back-half to claim the win in her first outing under 53-seconds. Meghan Cole (Army) rounded out the podium.

The men’s race saw a title defended, with Navy’s Jonah Harm picking up his second individual win of the meet (45.78), breaking his own pool record from 2022 in the process. Harm also holds the conference and meet record of 45.58, which he just missed tonight. His teammate Patrick Colwell (45.94) tried to close the gap, but ended up running out of room. Army’s James Pinter finished 3rd (46.70), setting a team record in the process.

The women’s 400 IM went to Sarah Hardy, who earned Lehigh’s first individual title in 4:15.78, and their first in this event since 2014. This is the graduate student’s first Patriot League title, and a best time by nearly four seconds as well as a school record. Catriona Gilmore (Army) finished 2nd (4:17.44), while 2023 champ Haley Newman (BU) touched 3rd (4:19.28).

First-year Kalvin Hahn led a 1-2 finish for Army in the men’s race, clocking a new best time of 3:46.19 to his teammate Clayton Bernauer’s 3:48.53.

500 free champion Molly Webber (Army) and 200 IM champion Gabi Baldwin (Navy) duked it out in the 200 free. Baldwin grabbed an early lead, but Webber used a superior back-half to touch first by almost half-a-second (1:47.28). Baldwin finished in 1:47.75. There was a close race for 3rd, as Lehigh’s Willa Werwaiss (1:48.48) got her hand on the wall a tenth ahead of Army’s Clara Williams (1:48.58).

The men’s 200 free was also won by the 500 free champion and Army swimmer. Wes Tate touched first (1:35.20) in a tight field where the 1st through 5th finishers were separated by only 0.7-seconds. Everet Andrew of Navy (1:35.51) and Chris Kopac of Bucknell (1:35.72) rounded out the podium.

Aurelie Migault (Army) successfully defended her title in the women’s 100 breast (1:01.21), though she was pushed by 2022 champion Riley Gavigan (Navy) on the front-half (1:01.43). Gavigan went out fast, turning in 28.51, but faded a bit in the home stretch. Kate Handley of Bucknell took 3rd (1:02.37).

Army’s Kohen Rankin snapped the men’s 100 breast pool, conference, and meet record in prelims with a speedy 52.06, though he added a bit in finals. It was still enough for the win as he defended his title from last season. BU graduate student Kyle Falkstrom joined Rankin under the 53-second barrier for his highest career conference finish (52.82), lowering Boston’s team record even further after his prelims swim of 52.98. Another graduate student, Loyola’s Max Verheyen, touched 3rd (53.18).

Navy first-year Ela Habjan claimed victory in the 100 back (53.41). Though she was off her conference record of 52.87 set at Army v. Navy earlier this season, it was still plenty for the win as she led wire-to-wire. BU’s Lara Mitchell repeated her runner-up finish from 2023 (53.90).

The men’s event was also won by a Navy first-year, as Ben Irwin clocked 46.84. Behind him, Loyola placed 2-3-4 with Joe Hayburn (47.11), Patrick Hayburn (47.68), and Henry Mueller (47.83) picking up 81 points to strengthen the Greyhound’s 3rd place in the team standings.

On the boards, BU’s Sumi Cameron picked up her second title on 1-meter after doing the same on 3-meter on day one. MacKenzie Kim (Navy) and Minh Donnell (Army) rounded out the podium.

Closing out the night, the Loyola women picked up their first relay title ever in the 200 free relay. Lily Mead (23.36), Avery Stimmel (23.01), Haley Robinson (22.52), and Charley Tulio (22.05) combined for 1:30.94 to tie the conference and meet record, set by Navy in 2016. The fastest lead-off split came from American’s Mimi Watts (22.72) who took home the 50 free title on night two.

The men’s relay saw the pool, conference, and meet record go down. The pool record had stood since 2004. All three were previously held by Navy. In this race, it was Army who touched first (1:18.19) thanks to the quartet of Ben Vorthmann (19.92), Owen Harlow (19.44), Kohen Rankin (19.20), and Thomas Hadji (19.63). Navy finished just two-hundredths of a second behind (1:18.21), also under the old records.

Looking ahead at the final day, the Army men hold top seeds in the 1650 free, 100 free, and 400 free relay while Navy leads the stroke 200s. Still, Navy’s overwhelming depth projects that they will take home a 20th-straight team title.