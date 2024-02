WATCH: Virginia’s Alex Walsh Breaks 200 Fly NCAA Record At 2024 ACCs (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four is a wrap at the 2024 ACC Championships, with just one more day to go. Watch the available race videos from day four below, courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.23, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:52.05, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

UVA’s Alex Walsh hit the wall in 1:49.16 to break Ella Eastin‘s 2018 NCAA record of 1:49.51 in the 200 fly.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.57

Top 8:

NC State’s Noah Bowers broke the 1:40-barrier for the first time, touching in 1:39.65 to win the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 49.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

Top 8:

Katharine Berkoff stopped the clock in 48.70 to win the 100 back, marking her fifth straight year winning the event.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 43.93, Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 2020/ Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.70

Top 8:

Kacper Stokowski showcased his underwater prowess in the men’s 100 back, winning by nearly a full second in 44.36.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

Top 8:

Jasmine Nocentini of Virginia recorded a big best time in the 100 breast, winning in a time of 57.01.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 50.78, Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 50.82, Noah Nichols (Virginia)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90

Top 8:

Noah Nichols broke the 51-second barrier to defend his ACC title, hitting the touchpad in 50.89.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

Top 8:

Virginia – 3:22.49 NC State – 3:28.23 Louisville – 3:30.28 Duke – 3:30.40 UNC – 3:32.14 FSU – 3:32.28 Georgia Tech – 3:35.07 Pitt – 3:35.15

UVA scared the women’s 400 medley relay NCAA record en route to victory, touching in 3:22.49.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:58.32, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 3:01.10, NC State – 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 3:01.10, NC State – 2023 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8:

NC State – 3:02.20 Virginia Tech – 3:02.76 Notre Dame – 3:03.26 Virginia – 3:03.78 Louisville – 3:03.83 FSU – 3:05.91 UNC – 3:06.06 Pitt – 3:07.30

In a close race in the men’s 400 medley relay, the NC State Wolfpack walked away victorious (3:02.20).