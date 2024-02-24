WATCH: Bella Sims Break 200 Fly SEC Record, Leads Off 400 MR in PB (Day 4 SEC Race Videos)

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you need to catch up on the action from the 2024 SEC Championships, we’ve got you covered. Below are all the championship finals from Day 4 finals in Auburn, AL. That includes Bella Sims‘ 200 fly SEC record to open the session, Mona McSharry‘s SEC meet record in the 100 breast, and Johnny Marshall‘s fastest all-time freshman 100 back.

The finals of the 200 fly, 100 backstroke, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay all raced today. In the men’s 400 medley relay, Josh Liendo blitzed the fastest 100 fly split of all-time (42.77).

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

Courtesy: tamuswim

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 1:51.51 – Riley Gaines, Kentucky (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.51 – Riley Gaines, Kentucky (2022)

Pool Record: 1:51.32 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:59.23

Top 8:

Make that two SEC records and two SEC individual titles for Bella Sims. The Florida freshman claimed the 200 fly title in a new SEC record of 1:51.45.

She broke the previous record by six-hundredths of a second, and was about four-tenths off her personal best 1:51.06. Sims left little doubt that the title would be hers, winning the race by almost two seconds. Greta Pelzek had a big swim to improve on her 7th place finish in 2023 with a silver medal. Pelzek got under 1:54 for the first time in her career, taking another .89 seconds off the personal best she swam in prelims. Sara Stotler held off a charging Zoe Dixon–last night’s 400 IM silver medalist–for bronze in 1:54.87.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

Courtesy: ugaswimming

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

SEC Record: 1:38.69 – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:39.00, Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Pool Record: 1:40.93 – Camden Murphy, Georgia (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.89

Top 8:

Martin Espernberger (TENN) — 1:40.86 Jan Zubik (UMIZ) — 1:41.20 Jake Magahey (UGA) — 1:41.28 Joaquín González Piñero (FLOR) — 1:41.33 Ryan Merani (UKY) — 1:42.10 Mason Laur (FLOR) — 1:42.32 Clayton Conklin (TAMU) — 1:42.57 Danny Schmidt (AUB) — 1:43.12

With 75-yards to go, the championship final of the men’s 200 butterfly was still anyone’s race. Texas A&M’s Clayton Conklin led through the first 100-yards, turning in 48.26 out in lane 1. Martin Espernberger charged on the final 50 yards, winning in a new personal best and pool record of 1:40.86.

That marks his first sub-1:41 swim, as his previous best stood at 1:41.39 from 2023 NCAAs. Zubik added .25 seconds from his prelims personal best but came away with the silver medal in 1:41.20, just eight-hundredths ahead of Magahey.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

Courtesy: tamuswim

NCAA Record: 48.26 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 50.02 – Ryan White, Alabama (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 50.02 – Ryan White, Alabama (2020)

Pool Record: 50.02 – Ryan White, Alabama (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 53.82

Top 8:

Ivey turned first at the halfway point in 24.30. She still had the lead at the final turn, just .01 seconds ahead of Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller. Freshman Miranda Grana had an exemplary final turn to pull herself into the medal conversation though she ran out of room to catch Ivey and Fuller.

Ivey’s winning time of 50.40 is a new Florida record and personal best. She clipped two-hundredths off her personal best set five years ago at 2019 NCAAs. Fuller defended her silver medal from 2023 in a personal best. This was her first swim under 51 seconds, blowing past her previous best time of 51.00 with a 50.59.

Grana earned her second bronze of the week a tenth behind Fuller in 50.65. That’s her second best time of the day and a .34 second drop for her.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

Courtesy: ugaswimming

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 44.10 – Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

Pool Record: 44.10 – Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 47.47

Top 8:

Marshall led this race from start to finish, flipping at halfway in 21.12. Missouri’s Grant Bochenski was running second (21.30), with Chaney third. But this race was all Marshall’s and his winning time of 44.12 takes another .34 seconds off his 100 backstroke freshman record.

Marshall won the race by .75 seconds as the Gators grabbed another 1-2 finish thanks to Chaney’s season-best 44.87. Out of lane 1, Georgia fifth-year Bradley Dunham earned the final spot on the podium in 44.91, his first sub-45 performance of his career.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

Courtesy: tamuswim

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

SEC Record: 56.87 – Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 57.06 – Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

Pool Record: 57.06 – Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:01.46

Top 8:

Mona McSharry (TENN) — 57.00 Avery Wiseman (BAMA) — 58.08 Emelie Fast (TENN) — 58.49 Zoie Hartman (UGA) — 58.68 Stasya Makarova (AUB) — 59.09 Alessia Ferraguti (UARK) — 59.19 Bobbi Kennett (TAMU) — 59.49 Molly Mayne (FLOR) — 59.83

There was controversy in the women’s 100 breaststroke. After the race, Avery Wiseman was initially disqualified–a result which ended up with the coaches and officials being pulled into a meeting about whether or not they would re-swim the race.

The re-swim was a discussion because there was noise just before the starter went off. On the race replay, you can see multiple swimmers flinch. The reason for the noise was that one of the divers’ shammys hit the pool deck.

After the meeting, it was agreed there would be no re-swim and no disqualification. Wiseman was reinstated and earned the silver medal. No re-swim also meant that Mona McSharry‘s new SEC meet and pool records stand.

This is McSharry’s third-straight SEC title in the 100 breast and she lowered the meet record she set in prelims by six-hundredths, clocking 57.00.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

SEC Record: 50.03 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 50.03 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pool Record: 51.05 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2024)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 53.63

Top 8:

After about a 20 minute delay because of the drama of the women’s 100 breaststroke, sophomore Aleksas Savickas reset his pool record by four-hundredths en route to gold in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Savickas held off both Alex Sanchez and his teammate Julian Smith for his second career SEC title in 51.01. Last year, he won the 200 breaststroke title.

Smith and Sanchez tied for silver .25 seconds behind Savickas with a pair of 51.26s. Sanchez added .07 seconds from his new personal best of 51.19 that he swam in prelims. This does stand as a new best time for Smith, getting under the 51.34 he swam at 2023 NCAAs.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — Final

Courtesy: tamuswim

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) — 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) — 2022 SEC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

Top 8:

Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Douthwright, Spink) — 3:24.92 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Florida (Sims, Mayne, Peoples, Ivey) — 3:25.16 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Texas A&M (Grane, Kemmett, Theall, Stepanek) — 3:28.61 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Alabama — 3:31.14 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Georgia — 3:32.13 Auburn — 3:32.32 South Carolina — 3:33.77 Missouri — 3:34.57

Tennessee’s quartet of Josephine Fuller, Mona McSharry, Brooklyn Douthwright, and Camille Spink smashed Alabama’s SEC record with a 3:24.92 to win the women’s 400 medley relay.

Florida got off to a fast start from Bella Sims, who swam 50.07 leading off which would’ve won the individual 100 back. Then on breaststroke, McSharry became the second-fastest performer in a 100 breast split with a blazing 55.94, which only Lilly King has been faster than. That gave the Vols a two-body length lead that Douthwright (51.70) and Spink (46.33) held onto for the win.

Florida’s Sims, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples, and Ivey were also under the old SEC record with a 3:25.16.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — Final

NCAA Record: 2:58.32, Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) — 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 2:58.32, Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) — 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 2:59.48, Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) — 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:04.96

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:06.84

Top 8:

Florida (Marshall, Savickas, Liendo, McDuff) — 3:00.49 Tennessee (Lierz, F. Crisci, Crooks, Caribe) — 3:01.27 Auburn (N. Stoffle, Bethel, Khaled, Makinen) — 3:03.96 Georgia / Texas A&M — 3:04.72 (tie) LSU — 3:06.51 Missouri — 3:06.84 Alabama — 3:07.49

Ruard van Renen gave Georgia the lead after the backstroke leg but during the breaststroke leg, Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee pushed to the front of the race.

Savickas gave the Gators the lead at the halfway point and handed things over to Josh Liendo. Liendo went straight to work and put up a mind-boggling 42.77 100 fly split. That’s the fastest 100 fly split in history, improving on the 42.91 he split at 2023 NCAAs. McDuff anchored the Gators in 41.42, bringing them home for an overall time of 3:00.49–fastest in the NCAA this year.

Tennessee’s squad of Harrison Lierz, Flynn Crisci, Jordan Crooks, and Gui Caribe grabbed silver in 3:01.27, the #2 time in the NCAA. Crooks’ 44.22 100 fly split helped separate the Vols from Auburn, and Caribe anchored in a speedy 40.71. They finished more than two seconds ahead of the bronze medal-winning Auburn squad (3:03.96).