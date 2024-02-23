2024 SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day of the 2024 SEC Championships is here. This morning’s prelims session should be a fairly short one, as we only have the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast this morning.

In the men’s 100 back, Georgia sophomore Ruard Van Renan, who was a standout for Southern Illinois last season, comes in as the top seed. Van Renen has already been 44.50 this season, while Nate Stoffle and Aidan Stoffle of Auburn are the only other two swimmers in the SEC who have been under 45 seconds this year.

After having yesterday off from racing, Florida freshman Bella Sims will be back in action today in the 200 fly. Sims comes into the morning as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly with her season best of 1:54.05. She holds a career best of 1:51.06 in the event.

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry, who has already been a stunning 56.87 in the 100 breast this season, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 100 breast this morning. Incredibly, McSharry is the top seed in the event this morning by over 2 seconds. Her 56.87 is also the SEC record in the event.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 1:51.51 – Riley Gaines, Kentucky (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.51 – Riley Gaines, Kentucky (2022)

Pool Record: 1:51.32 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:59.23

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

SEC Record: 1:38.69 – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:39.00, Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Pool Record: 1:40.93 – Camden Murphy, Georgia (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.89

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.26 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 50.02 – Ryan White, Alabama (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 50.02 – Ryan White, Alabama (2020)

Pool Record: 50.02 – Ryan White, Alabama (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 53.82

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 44.10 – Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

Pool Record: 44.24 – Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 47.47

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

SEC Record: 56.87 – Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 57.25 – Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2023)

Pool Record: 57.71 – Breeja Larson, Texas A&M (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:01.46

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

SEC Record: 50.03 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 50.03 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pool Record: 51.28 – Dillon Hillis, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 53.63

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: