Wyoming Swimmers Killed In Single-Vehicle Highway Crash Identified

The swimming, NCAA and University of Wyoming communities were rocked on Thursday after news broke that three members of the Wyoming swimming team were killed in a single-vehicle car crash.

Now that the swimmer’s families have been notified, their identities have been released by the school.

“Killed were Charlie Clark, 19, a sophomore on the men’s team and a psychology major from Las Vegas, Nev.; Carson Muir, 18, a freshman on the women’s team and an animal and veterinary sciences major from Birmingham, Ala.; and Luke Slabber, 21, a junior on the men’s team studying construction management from Cape Town, South Africa,” the school said.

Clark was previously a member of the Boulder City Henderson Heatwave in Nevada and attended Silverado High School.

Muir competed for Birmingham Swim League in club swimming and attended Spain Park High School.

Slabber represented Western Cape Aquatics in South Africa before joining Wyoming in October 2022.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado, near the Wyoming-Colorado border.

Two other members of the men’s swim & dive team, 20 and 21, were injured in the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the school said.

The crash reportedly happened just before 2:45 p.m. when a Toyota RAV4 with five occupants went off the left shoulder of a southbound lane and rolled multiple times, ejecting two people.

“Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation,” the university said in a release.

Authorities said the group was not traveling to an official school or athletic function at the time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said in a statement. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel noted in his address to the school community that the heartbreaking news of the three swimmers killed came one week after another Wyoming student, Sabrina Geller, was found dead on Feb. 14.

Seidel offered outlets of support for students and staff in need:

As Director of Athletics Tom Burman and I said in the communication last night, our thoughts and prayers are with these students, their families and many friends. The Department of Athletics has made counseling services available to student-athletes and coaches; other UW students in need of support are encouraged to contact the University Counseling Center at (307) 766-2187. The Counseling Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and is prepared to support students. Students can also call an after-hours crisis counselor at (307) 766-8989. The Dean of Students Office, (307) 766-3296, is available for any well-being support or academic assistance students may need. UW employees may seek assistance through the Employee Assistance Program — specifically, MINES & Associates, at 1-800-873-7138. As we mourn the loss of these students, let’s do our best and pull together, support those who are suffering, and show the compassion and kindness that characterize what it means to be part of this community. University of Wyoming Athletics is making counseling resources available for its student-athletes and staff through:

• Interim Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Rachel Amity

• Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Tedder Easton

In 2001, a head-on collision with a drunk driver on the same highway killed eight members of the Wyoming cross-country team.

The University of Wyoming women’s team is currently competing at the Mountain West Conference Championships in Houston, Texas, which began on Wednesday and will conclude on Saturday. The men’s team is scheduled to compete at the Western Athletic Conference Championships next week.