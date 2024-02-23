Virginia Tech Breaks School Record in 200 Free Relay, Hits NCAA “A” Standard

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia Tech women nailed an NCAA “A” standard in the 200 medley relay in a Thursday time trial to ensure their advancement to the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in March.

The team of Carmen Weiler Sastre (22.52), Caroline Bentz (21.42), Anna Summers (21.90), and Emily Claesson (21.97) combined for a 1:27.81. That swim is easily under the “A” standard of 1:28.43. That swim ranks them 25th in the NCAA so far this season.

A day earlier, that same relay swam 1:29.18 for 6th place in the regular event, which is a new “B” standard time. While the leadoff Weiler was slower in the time trial, her teammates picked her up on the last three legs to easily undercut their previous best.

Splits Comparison

Regular Race Time Trial Weiler 22.35 22.52 +0.17 Bentz 21.74 21.42 -0.32 Summers 22.72 21.9 -0.82 Claesson 22.37 21.97 -0.40 1:29.18 1:27.81

The swim also shattered the old school record of 1:29.29 that was set in 2009.

Because they hit an “A” standard, that relay will be eligible to swim at the NCAA Championships. If the Hokies also have an individual qualifier to NCAAs (which is very likely), then the team will also be eligible to swim any relays with “B” standards.

Other ACC Championships Time Trial Highlights