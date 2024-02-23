Three University of Wyoming Swimmers Die in Car Accident Amid Mountain West Championships

University of Wyoming head coach Dave Denniston said his Cowgirls are “devastated” following the loss of three swimmers in a deadly car crash on Thursday afternoon.

Denniston said his program will release more information about the situation as soon as the victims’ families have been notified, a task made more difficult by the fact that one of them is an international student.

The Wyoming women are in the midst of competing at the 2024 Mountain West Championships this week in Houston, Texas. The crash apparently occurred in Northern Colorado’s Larimer County, more than an hour away from the Cowgirls’ campus in Laramie, Wyoming.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.