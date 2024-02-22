2024 SEC Championship: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 3rd day of the 2024 SEC Championships is here and, with it, we’re sure to get more fantastic racing. As discussed in out scratch report, Florida freshman Bella Sims has scratched both of her events today (400 IM and 200 free), which means she’ll finish the meet out with some combination of the 200 fly, 200 back, and 100 free through the remaining days.

Sims was the top seed and the favorite in the 400 IM and, without her, Florida teammate Emma Weyant is now the top seed by a very healthy margin. Weyant has been 4:03.65 in the event this season and she’s the defending SEC champion in it, having won with her career best of 4:01.18 last year.

No Sims in the 200 free does remove a key player, however, this should still be a highly contested and very exciting event today. Florida fifth year Izzy Ivey comes in as the top seed with a season best of 1:43.03, while Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek has also been under 1:44 already this season. Ivey should be viewed as the favorite coming into this morning, as she also has the fastest career best, which is a 1:41.35 that she swam at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Moreover, she split 1:42.19 on Florida’s 800 free relay on the first night of the meet a couple days ago.

Alabama’s Charlie Hawke has really burst onto the men’s 200 free scene in the past year and he comes into this morning as the top seed in the event with his season high of 1:31.30. More specifically, that was his season best until a couple nights ago, when he led Bama’s 800 free relay off in 1:30.75. This should be another great race, as Bama teammate Kaique Alves has been 1:31.97 this season as well, making him the #2 seed. There’s also Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks to look out for. Crooks is fresh off blasting a 17.99 to win the men’s 50 free last night, making him the only swimmer outside of Caeleb Dressel to go under 18 in the event. He’ll no doubt have some great front end speed in the 200 today, so that should make for a really fun race.

Florida’s Josh Liendo comes in as the top seed in the men’s 100 fly this morning, entering with his season best of 44.39, making him the only swimmer in the field to have been under 45 already this season. There’s a chance we see Liendo make a run at the SEC meet record of 44.04 tonight in finals.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

WOMEN:

Tennessee — 475 Florida — 440 Georgia — 363 Auburn — 312.5 Texas A&M — 256.5 Alabama — 250.5 LSU — 230 South Carolina / Kentucky — 173 (tie) Missouri — 168.5 Arkansas — 132 Vanderbilt — 94

MEN:

Florida — 622 Texas A&M — 468 Tennessee — 392 Georgia — 381 Auburn — 373 LSU — 266 Kentucky — 191 Alabama — 187 South Carolina — 183 Missouri — 176

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35 – Elizabeth Beisel, Florida (2012)

Pool Record: 3:56.54 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 4:17.30

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)

SEC Record: 3:33.42 – Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76 – Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn (2018)

Pool Record: 3:37.31 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:38.90

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:50.68

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.86 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 48.51 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 48.99 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

Pool Record: 49.38 – Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 53.63

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel , Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 44.04 – Jordan Crooks, Tennessee (2023)

, Tennessee (2023) Pool Record: 45.02 – Matt Targett (2009)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.64

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 47.08

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

SEC Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) SEC Championship Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) Pool Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:47.12

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

SEC Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

Pool Record: 1:30.11 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:31.74

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:35.79

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: