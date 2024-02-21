2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s time for our first individual finals at the 2024 SEC Championships. After a diving and relays on the first days, today we’ve got finals of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and men’s 3-meter diving. Additionally, the 200 free relay final starts the session.

Abby McCulloh swam a personal best 4:37.43 for the top seed in the women’s 500 freestyle, securing an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the process. She’s followed by Emma Weyant (4:38.43) and last year’s champion Rachel Stege (4:39.10) who qualified 2nd and 3rd after winning their prelims heats. Hayden Miller joined the three under the 4:40 barrier for the first time in her career.

At 2023 SECs, the men’s 500 freestyle was the battle of the Jakes as Jake Mitchell and Jake Magahey faced off in the championship final. They’re both back, but neither are the top qualifier. Lane 4 belongs to Auburn’s Mason Mathias who has made consistent progress in this event over the last year. Magahey qualified just a tenth behind Mathias, while Mitchell qualified in 7th. Another swimmer to keep an eye on here is Charlie Hawke, who swam a big PB of 1:30.75 leading off Alabama’s 800 freestyle relay.

The only 2023 SEC champion who won’t be defending their title this year is the now-graduated Maggie MacNeil. Zoie Hartman, Baylor Nelson, and Jordan Crooks are all looking for back-to-back golds. Hartman has a tough task ahead of her in the women’s 200 IM. Not only is there Josephine Fuller who owns the top qualifying time with a PB 1:53.59 but there’s a trio of Gators lurking.

Bella Sims was in front of SEC record time through the first half of her 200 IM from heat 1. She won’t have as much clean water tonight, but she should have more in store than her 1:55.12. Then there are her teammates Zoe Dixon and Isabel Ivey, who are separated by just .12 seconds as the 3rd and 4th seeds.

Sophomore Baylor Nelson aims for a repeat men’s 200 IM title. He looked comfortable in his morning swim–1:42.82 for 3rd seed. Joaquín González Piñero swam a PB to lead a championship final that will be half Gators.

Crooks is the final returning champion. Last year, he roared to a 17.93 for the title, becoming just the second man to get under the 18 second barrier. He swam a 18.30, improving his NCAA-leading time by a tenth. He’s followed by five other men who went sub-19 in prelims including Josh Liendo (18.77), Macguire McDuff (18.87), Gui Caribe (18.88), Adam Chaney (18.96), and Jere Hribar (18.99)

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1

WOMEN:

Auburn — 167 Florida — 160 Tennessee — 147 LSU — 146 Georgia — 134 Texas A&M — 129 Alabama — 127 Missouri — 107 South Carolina — 99 Kentucky — 98 Vanderbilt — 62

MEN:

Texas A&M — 199 Florida — 180 Tennessee — 155 Georgia — 150 Auburn — 127 Alabama — 116 Missouri — 111 LSU — 106 Kentucky — 101 South Carolina — 93

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — Final

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 1:25.41, Auburn – 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:25.41, Auburn (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — Final

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:14.19, Florida (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 4:32.53, Brittany MacLean (UGA) / Bella Sims (FLOR) – 2014 NCAAs / 2023 Georgia Fall Invite

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

(FLOR) – 2020 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Final

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

MEN’S 200 IM – Final

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships

(FLOR) – 2018 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 2024 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

(TENN) — 2023 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING — FINALS

SEC Record: 495.15, Zhipeng (Colin) Zheng (TENN) — 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 483.15, Zhipeng (Colin) Zheng (TENN) — 2019 SEC Championships

Team Scores Thru Day 2

