2024 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

It’s time for the last prelims session of the 2024 SEC Championships. On the schedule are heats of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, and 200 breaststroke. After the prelims session there are also the slower heats of the 1650 freestyle with the fastest women’s and men’s heat racing at the start of finals.

Bella Sims broke the SEC record in the 200 butterfly yesterday. Then to close the session, she led-off the 400 medley relay with a 50.07 100 backstroke, which would’ve won the individual event. She’s slated to take on the 200 backstroke on the last day of the championships where she’s the top seed (1:51.15).

After becoming the fastest freshman 100 backstroker in the NCAA, her Gator teammate Johnny Marshall is the hot favorite heading into the men’s 200 back. He’s the top seed (1:38.52) and there are three other men–Aidan Stoffle, Bradley Dunham, and Ian Grum—with 1:38 seed times which should make it an interesting race for lanes in tonight’s final.

Camille Spink has been on fire at this meet. In the 100 freestyle, she is aiming to set herself up well for the sprint freestyle sweep. So is Jordan Crooks and he’ll face off against defending NCAA champion Josh Liendo. The pair own the top two times in the nation this year with Liendo at 40.90 and Crooks swimming 41.03.

Mona McSharry and Aleksas Savickas are both looking to sweep the breaststrokes after winning the 100 breast last night. McSharry set a new SEC Championship record twice in the 100 breast, bringing the mark down to 57.00 after swimming at 2024 Worlds last week.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 4

WOMEN:

Florida — 1051.5 Tennessee — 837 Texas A&M — 664.5 Auburn — 625.5 Georgia — 617 Alabama — 473 South Carolina — 459 LSU — 392 Kentucky — 307 Missouri — 281.5 Arkansas — 260 Vanderbilt — 162

MEN:

Florida — 1198.5 Auburn — 837 Tennessee — 822 Georgia — 791 Texas A&M — 757.5 LSU — 431 Missouri — 415 Alabama — 366 South Carolina — 324 Kentucky — 319

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

SEC Record: 1:48.06 — Rhyan White , Alabama (2020)

, Alabama (2020) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 — Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

SEC Record: 1:35.75 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:36.85 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

Pool Record: 1:37.20 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel , Stanford (2017)

, Stanford (2017) SEC Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Meet Record: 40.87 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pool Record: 41.55 — Matt Targett, Auburn (2009)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Prelims

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) SEC Record: 2:03.26 — Bethany Galat, Texas A&M (2018)

Meet Record: 2:04.62 — Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2018)

Pool Record: 2:04.76 — Caitlin Leverenz, Cal (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

Pool Record: 1:51.58 — Nic Fink, Georgia (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

‘A’ Finals Qualifiers: