Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano Clocks 40.84 100 FR, Breaks Ryan Held’s 2018 ACC Record

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 41.05, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 41.41, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

During the final preliminary session of the 2024 ACC Championships, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano posted a new ACC record in the 100 freestyle. Hitting the wall in 40.84, he became the first ACC swimmer to break the elusive 41-second barrier. The previous record belonged to NC State’s Ryan Held, who posted a time of 41.05 back at the 2018 NCAA Championships.

It was a huge swim for Guiliano, chopping 0.39 off his best time from earlier this season. Most of his improvement stemmed from the back half, where he closed in 21.33 compared to 21.64. The back half is what earned him the ACC record too, as he matched Held’s opening split of 19.51 before closing 0.21 faster. See a full comparison of Guiliano’s new record, Held’s previous record, and Guiliano’s previous best time below.

Splits Comparison:

Chris Guiliano‘s New ACC Record Ryan Held‘s Previous ACC Record Chris Guiliano‘s Previous Best Time First 50 19.51 19.51 19.59 Second 50 21.33 21.54 21.64 Total Time 40.84 41.05 41.23

The swim by Guiliano sets him up to complete the freestyle triple tonight, as he already claimed gold in the 50 and 200 freestyle events earlier in the competition. Notre Dame as a whole has performed great here in Greensboro, currently sitting 2nd in the team standings after finishing 5th last year and 8th in 2022.

Guiliano had a breakthrough summer in 2023, placing 2nd in the 100 free at US World Championship Trials. That swim earned him a spot on his first U.S. World Championship team, where he helped Team USA to bronze in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay. He has already been 47.98 in the LCM version of the 100 free this season, setting him up to contend for the U.S. Olympic team in just a few months time.

