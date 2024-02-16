SwimMAC Boys Break 13-14 800 Free National Relay Record Led by David Sammons’ 1:38.81

2024 North Carolina Swimming Age Group Championships

February 15-18, 2024

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 NCS SC AG Champs”

The 2024 North Carolina Swimming Age Group Championships got off to a hot start on Thursday in Cary with a new National Age Group Record from the 13-14 boys of SwimMAC Carolina.

The team of David Sammons, Eli Sweet, Dean Hamid, and Griffin Cagle combined for 6:51.02. That shaved .24 seconds off the previous record that was set in 2022 by Irvine Novaquatics.

Splits Comparison

IRVINE NOVAQUATICS 2022 NAG RECORD SwimMAC Carolina 2023 NAG Record Peter Vu 1:42.05 David Sammons 1:38.81 Avrum Xagorarakis 1:42.33 Eli Sweet 1:43.22 Andrew Maksymowski 1:42.28 Dean Hamid 1:45.11 Max Stewart 1:44.60 Griffin Cagle 1:43.88 6:51.26 6:51.02

The SwimMAC relay isn’t as deep as the Irvine squad whose record they broke, but the 1:38.81 lead-off leg from Sammons was a huge difference maker. Individually, that moves him into the top 10 all-time in the age group.

Top 10 13-14 Boys, 200 SCY Free

Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics – 1:34.68 Luka Mijatovic, Pleasanton Seahawks – 1:36.30 Daniel Diehl, Cumberland YMCA – 1:36.75 Destin Lasco, Pleasantville – 1:38.24 Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming – 1:38.31 Maxime Rooney, Pleasanton Seahawks – 1:38.42 Andrea Maksymonwski, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:38.54 Cooper Lucas, North Texas Nadadores – 1:38.58 David Sammons, SwimMAC Carolina – 1:38.81 Trey Freeman, Baylor Swim Club – 1:38.82

Sammons also won the 100 IM in 51.70: a two-second margin of victory.

Other Notable Day 1 Results