United States Women’s Water Polo Defeats Hungary 8-7 To Win Gold, Spain Wins Bronze

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States women defeated Hungary 8-7 on Friday to win gold in Doha. The USA jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Maggie Steffens scored under a minute into the game and Jordan Raney scored another minute later. With over three minutes left in the first, Rachel Fattal scored the third goal. Hungary fought back at the end of the first scoring two goals in a row. The US came out of the second striking first as Fattal scored again to make it a 4-2 game. Less than a minute later, Hungary’s Rita Keszthelyi scored to make it 4-3. The score was 5-4 at the end of the second quarter.

A low-scoring third quarter was highlighted by Hungary’s Greta Gurisatti who scored the lone goal of the quarter. Things were tied up at 5-5 heading into the final quarter.

Fattal scored her third and final goal of the day to open the fourth quarter for the US to put them up one. Then, Steffens scored to put the US up 7-5. Ryann Neushul scored for the US with just under four minutes left to help put the US up 8-5. The game was not yet over as Keszthelyi scored her second goal of the game for Hungary. With just under a minute left, Krisztina Garda scored for Hungary to make the game 8-7 but time soon ran out as the US earned the win.

Spain defeated Greece 10-9 to win the bronze medal. Spain had a total of 35 shots compared to Greece’s 26. Spain was led by Judith Forca Ariza who shot 3 for 6 on the day.

Italy defeated Canada 18-12 in the 7th and 8th place game. The Netherlands defeated Australia 10-8 in the 5th and 6th place game.