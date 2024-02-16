Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

United States Women’s Water Polo Defeats Hungary 8-7 To Win Gold, Spain Wins Bronze

Comments: 1

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States women defeated Hungary 8-7 on Friday to win gold in Doha. The USA jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Maggie Steffens scored under a minute into the game and Jordan Raney scored another minute later. With over three minutes left in the first, Rachel Fattal scored the third goal. Hungary fought back at the end of the first scoring two goals in a row. The US came out of the second striking first as Fattal scored again to make it a 4-2 game. Less than a minute later, Hungary’s Rita Keszthelyi scored to make it 4-3. The score was 5-4 at the end of the second quarter.

A low-scoring third quarter was highlighted by Hungary’s Greta Gurisatti who scored the lone goal of the quarter. Things were tied up at 5-5 heading into the final quarter.

Fattal scored her third and final goal of the day to open the fourth quarter for the US to put them up one. Then, Steffens scored to put the US up 7-5. Ryann Neushul scored for the US with just under four minutes left to help put the US up 8-5. The game was not yet over as Keszthelyi scored her second goal of the game for Hungary. With just under a minute left, Krisztina Garda scored for Hungary to make the game 8-7 but time soon ran out as the US earned the win.

Spain defeated Greece 10-9 to win the bronze medal. Spain had a total of 35 shots compared to Greece’s 26. Spain was led by Judith Forca Ariza who shot 3 for 6 on the day.

Italy defeated Canada 18-12 in the 7th and 8th place game. The Netherlands defeated Australia 10-8 in the 5th and 6th place game.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MIKE IN DALLAS
1 hour ago

What an absolutely superb round of matches, in general, and esp. for TEAM USA! Hungary has a tradition of more than 60 years of great water polo, so TEAM USA/ Women taking the gold is simply superb. Well done to them — and all the competitors, really!

2
-2
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!