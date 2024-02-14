USA Defeats Spain, Hungary Defeats Greece In Women’s Water Polo Semifinals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The semifinals and classification games took place today for women’s water polo.

In the first semifinal of the day, the US jumped out to a 3-0 lead scoring the first three goals of the game over Spain. Spain then scored two goals in a row to make it 3-2 with seven minutes left in the second quarter. The second quarter ended 6-4 as the USA made a shot with nine seconds to go. The US struck first scoring the first two goals in quarter three and went up 8-4 but Spain then scored two in a row of their own to make it 8-6. The teams traded goals through the rest of the gain, but the first quarter lead was too much for Spain to overcome as the US won 11-9. Jenna Flynn led the way for the US with three goals.

Hungary and Greece battled it out the entire game. Both teams scored the same number of goals each quarter, three in the first, three in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth. Notably, Greece took two more shots on the day with 26 total compared to Hungary’s 24. The game went into penalty shoot outs as it was tied up 9-9 a the end of regulation. Hungary went on to win 13-11. Hungary’s Rebecca Parkes shot 3/3 on the day in the win.

The USA and Hungary will play in the championship match on Friday while Spain and Greece will play for bronze.

The 11th and 12th place game also happened today. Great Britain defeated Kazakhstan 8-6 as they returned from being down 6-5, scoring three goals in the fourth quarter to win by two.

New Zealand defeated China in the 9th and 10th place game. The two teams were tied up at the end of the first quarter but New Zealand jumped out to a three-goal lead heading into the fourth. China fought back with five goals in the fourth but time ran out as New Zealand won 16-15.

In the first 5-8 classification match, Australia defeated Canada 10-8. A big fourth quarter helped propel Australia to the win as they scored five goals, including the first three in a row to open the final quarter.

In the second 5-8 classification match, the 2023 World Champions of the Netherlands defeated Italy 10-5. The Netherlands led the whole game as they went up 5-1 in the first quarter and held the Italians scoreless in the final quarter to make sure there was not a comeback.