2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I

The 2024 NCAA swimming and diving conference championship season is upon us! Over the next few weeks, there will be dozens of conference championships.

Below, we have listed the details (dates, locations, and important links) for the 23 NCAA Division I conferences that have swimming & diving championships this season. You can find links to our Division II and Division III primers below:

Division II conference primer

Division III conference primer

If you plan on closely following multiple conference meets in the next few weeks, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page to keep all the information in an easily accessible location. We will update it as we get more details.

And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.

2024 NCAA Division I Qualifying Standards (A & B, plus 2023 invited times)

Week One: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024

America East – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA

Defending Champions (men): UMBC (2x)

Defending Champions (women): New Hampshire (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men only), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI

Horizon League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champions (men): Oakland (10x)

Defending Champions (women): Oakland (10x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Cleveland State, IUPUI, Oakland, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Youngstown State

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions (men): Rider (11x)

Defending Champions (women): Fairfield (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (women)

Sun Belt Conference – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Defending Champions (women): N/A

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion

Week Two: Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, 2024

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending champions (men): NC State (2x)

Defending champions (women): Virginia (4x)

Live Results

Live Video: ACC Network Extra

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (women swimming & diving/men diving), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions (men): Howard (1x)

Defending Champions (women): Central Connecticut State (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: NEC Frontrow

Championship Central: men’s site ׀ women’s site

Fan Guide

Teams: Central Connecticut (women), Howard, Le Moyne, LIU, Merrimack (women), Sacred Heart (women), St. Francis Univ (women), Stonehill (women), Wagner

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location: James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, AL

Defending Champions (men): Florida (11x)

Defending Champions (women): Florida (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: SEC Network+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)

Atlantic-10 Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions (men): George Washington (3x)

Defending Champions (women): George Washington (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Davidson, Duquesne (women), Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island (women), Richmond (women), St. Louis, St. Bonaventure

Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Combined men and women

Defending Champions (women): N/A

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb, Liberty, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, UNC Asheville

Big Ten Conference – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN

Defending champions: Ohio State (4x)

Live Results

Live Video: B1G+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Ivy League – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI

Defending Champions: Princeton (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center, Evansville, IN

Defending Champions (women): Missouri State (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, UIC

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Dates: Diving: Monday, February 12 – Wednesday, February 14 Swimming: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT

Defending Champions (men): BYU (3x) – now in Big 12

Defending Champions (women): Hawaii (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, Pacific, Pepperdine (women), San Diego (women), UC Davis (women), UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego

Mountain West Conference – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Defending Champions (women): San Diego State (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming

Patriot League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, MD

Defending Champions (men): Navy (19x)

Defending Champions (women): Navy (11x)

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: American, Army West Point, Boston U, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy

Summit League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Defending Champions (men): Denver (2x)

Defending Champions (women): Denver (10x)

Live Results

Live Video: Summit League Network

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas

American Athletic Conference (AAC) – Women only

Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Defending Champions: Houston (7x) – now in Big 12

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, North Texas, Rice, Tulane, SMU

Week Three: Monday, February 26 to Sunday, March 3, 2024

Big 12 Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV

Defending champions (men): Texas (27x)

Defending champions (women): Texas (11x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia

Big East Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champions (men): Georgetown (2x)

Defending Champions (women): Villanova (10x)

Live Results

Live Video: BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier

Big Ten Conference – Men

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Spectator Capacity: 1400

Defending champions: Indiana (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions (men): UNC-Wilmington (2x)

Defending Champions (women): UNC-Wilmington (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: Flo Swimming

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Campbell (women), Delaware, Drexel, Monmouth, Northeastern (women), Stony Brook (women), Towson, UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary

Ivy League – Men

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Blodgett Pool, Boston, MA

Defending Champions: Harvard (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Ohio Aquatic Center, Athens, OH

Defending Champions: Akron (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo

Pac-12 Conference – Women Swimming & Diving, Men Diving

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending champions: Stanford (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Women swimming & diving teams: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Men diving teams: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, USC, Utah

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Pharr Natatorium, Pharr, TX

Defending Champions (men): UNLV (3x)

Defending Champions (women): Northern Arizona (10x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist, Grand Canyon, Idaho (women), New Mexico State (women), Northern Arizona (women), Northern Colorado (women), Seattle, UNLV (men only), Utah Tech (women), Wyoming (men only)

Week Four: Monday, March 4 to Sunday, March 10, 2024

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9

Location: SIU Recreation Center, Carbondale, IL

Defending Champions: Miami (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Ball State, Evansville, Miami (OH), Missouri State, Southern Illinois, UIC, Valparaiso

Pac-12 Conference – Men