2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I

The 2024 NCAA swimming and diving conference championship season is upon us! Over the next few weeks, there will be dozens of conference championships.
Below, we have listed the details (dates, locations, and important links) for the 23 NCAA Division I conferences that have swimming & diving championships this season. You can find links to our Division II and Division III primers below:
If you plan on closely following multiple conference meets in the next few weeks, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page to keep all the information in an easily accessible location. We will update it as we get more details.
And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.
2024 NCAA Division I Qualifying Standards (A & B, plus 2023 invited times)
Week One: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024
America East – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA
- Defending Champions (men): UMBC (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): New Hampshire (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men only), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI
Horizon League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champions (men): Oakland (10x)
- Defending Champions (women): Oakland (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Cleveland State, IUPUI, Oakland, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Youngstown State
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions (men): Rider (11x)
- Defending Champions (women): Fairfield (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (women)
Sun Belt Conference – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- Defending Champions (women): N/A
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion
Week Two: Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, 2024
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending champions (men): NC State (2x)
- Defending champions (women): Virginia (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ACC Network Extra
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (women swimming & diving/men diving), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Northeast Conference (NEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions (men): Howard (1x)
- Defending Champions (women): Central Connecticut State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NEC Frontrow
- Championship Central: men’s site ׀ women’s site
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Central Connecticut (women), Howard, Le Moyne, LIU, Merrimack (women), Sacred Heart (women), St. Francis Univ (women), Stonehill (women), Wagner
Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions (men): Florida (11x)
- Defending Champions (women): Florida (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SEC Network+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
Atlantic-10 Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Defending Champions (men): George Washington (3x)
- Defending Champions (women): George Washington (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Davidson, Duquesne (women), Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island (women), Richmond (women), St. Louis, St. Bonaventure
Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- Combined men and women
- Defending Champions (women): N/A
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb, Liberty, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, UNC Asheville
Big Ten Conference – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN
- Defending champions: Ohio State (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: B1G+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Ivy League – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions: Princeton (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center, Evansville, IN
- Defending Champions (women): Missouri State (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, UIC
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women
- Dates:
- Diving: Monday, February 12 – Wednesday, February 14
- Swimming: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location:
- Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA
- Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT
- Defending Champions (men): BYU (3x) – now in Big 12
- Defending Champions (women): Hawaii (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, Pacific, Pepperdine (women), San Diego (women), UC Davis (women), UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego
Mountain West Conference – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Defending Champions (women): San Diego State (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Patriot League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, MD
- Defending Champions (men): Navy (19x)
- Defending Champions (women): Navy (11x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: American, Army West Point, Boston U, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy
Summit League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Defending Champions (men): Denver (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): Denver (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Summit League Network
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas
American Athletic Conference (AAC) – Women only
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25
- Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX
- Defending Champions: Houston (7x) – now in Big 12
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, North Texas, Rice, Tulane, SMU
Week Three: Monday, February 26 to Sunday, March 3, 2024
Big 12 Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV
- Defending champions (men): Texas (27x)
- Defending champions (women): Texas (11x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia
Big East Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champions (men): Georgetown (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): Villanova (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier
Big Ten Conference – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Spectator Capacity: 1400
- Defending champions: Indiana (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Defending Champions (men): UNC-Wilmington (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): UNC-Wilmington (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Flo Swimming
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Campbell (women), Delaware, Drexel, Monmouth, Northeastern (women), Stony Brook (women), Towson, UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary
Ivy League – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Blodgett Pool, Boston, MA
- Defending Champions: Harvard (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Ohio Aquatic Center, Athens, OH
- Defending Champions: Akron (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo
Pac-12 Conference – Women Swimming & Diving, Men Diving
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Stanford (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Women swimming & diving teams: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
- Men diving teams: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, USC, Utah
Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Pharr Natatorium, Pharr, TX
- Defending Champions (men): UNLV (3x)
- Defending Champions (women): Northern Arizona (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist, Grand Canyon, Idaho (women), New Mexico State (women), Northern Arizona (women), Northern Colorado (women), Seattle, UNLV (men only), Utah Tech (women), Wyoming (men only)
Week Four: Monday, March 4 to Sunday, March 10, 2024
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: SIU Recreation Center, Carbondale, IL
- Defending Champions: Miami (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Ball State, Evansville, Miami (OH), Missouri State, Southern Illinois, UIC, Valparaiso
Pac-12 Conference – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, USC, Utah
The one positive from the death of the PAC-12 is the end of that super late conference meet. Should be interesting to see how Durden adjusts next season to having 5 weeks between conference and NCAAs instead of the 3 weeks he’s become a master of tapering for.
it’s the most wonderful time of the year….for swimswam writers to be up all night for 3 weeks straight! Thank you to all for your tireless work!!