2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division II

Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships month. Below, we have gathered a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II that will be taking place over the next month.
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Check out our other conference primers:
- Division I primer
- Division III primer
Week One: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024
Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 6 – Saturday, February 10
- Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville, IN
- Defending Champions: Drury men (1x), UIndy women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: GLVC Sports Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Rockhurst, William Jewell
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 9 – Monday, February 12
- Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI
- Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (9x); Grand Valley State women (1x)
- Championship Program
- Live Results
- Streaming
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augustana (men), Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State (men), Wayne State
Week Two: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 13 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, CO
- Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (5x); Colorado Mesa women (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Western Colorado (women)
Great Midwest Athletic Conference /Mountain East Conference (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH
- Defending Champions: Findlay men (6x); Findlay women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Great Midwest Digital Network (free)
- Championship Central
- G-MAC Teams: Ashland, Findlay, Hillsdale (women), Malone
- MEC Teams: Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame (OH), West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD
- Defending Champions: Augustana (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota-Mankato, Minnesota-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA
- Defending Champions: Biola men (1x); Pepperdine women (now in MPSF) (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women), Concordia Irvine, Fresno Pacific, Loyola Marymount (women), Master’s (NAIA), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff (NAIA), Westmont (NAIA, women only)
Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Keystone Aquatic Center, Carlisle, PA
- Defending Champions: West Chester men (23x); West Chester women (16x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women), Lock Haven (women), Millersville (women), Shippensburg, West Chester
South Atlantic Conference (SAC) (formerly Bluegrass Mountain Conference) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champions: Wingate men (1x); Wingate women (1x)
- Live Video: Flo Swimming
- Championship Central
- Teams: Carson Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate
Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training [FAST], Ocala, FL
- Defending Champions: Tampa (1x); Nova S’eastern women (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Saint Leo, Tampa
Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut men (2x); Southern Connecticut women (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NE10 NOW
- Championship Central
- Teams: Adelphi, Assumption, Bentley, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut, Staten Island
Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 16 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
- Defending Champions: TCNJ men (2x, now in NJAC); Mary Washington women (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Baruch, College of Staten Island, Hunter, Mount St. Mary, Roberts Wesleyan, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime
Week Three: Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, 2024
New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, MS
- Defending Champions: Delta State men (6x) West Florida women (4x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, West Florida (women)
Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN
- Defending Champions: Emmanuel men (3x); Emmanuel women (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem, UNC Pembroke (women)