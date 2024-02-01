2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division II

Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships month. Below, we have gathered a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II that will be taking place over the next month.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Check out our other conference primers:

Division I primer

Division III primer

Week One: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 6 – Saturday, February 10

Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville, IN

Defending Champions: Drury men (1x), UIndy women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: GLVC Sports Network

Championship Central

Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Rockhurst, William Jewell

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 9 – Monday, February 12

Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (9x); Grand Valley State women (1x)

Championship Program

Live Results

Streaming

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (men), Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State (men), Wayne State

Week Two: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 13 – Saturday, February 17

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, CO

Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (5x); Colorado Mesa women (5x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Western Colorado (women)

Great Midwest Athletic Conference /Mountain East Conference (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Defending Champions: Findlay men (6x); Findlay women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: Great Midwest Digital Network (free)

Championship Central

G-MAC Teams: Ashland, Findlay, Hillsdale (women), Malone

MEC Teams: Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame (OH), West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Defending Champions: Augustana (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota-Mankato, Minnesota-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Biola men (1x); Pepperdine women (now in MPSF) (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women), Concordia Irvine, Fresno Pacific, Loyola Marymount (women), Master’s (NAIA), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff (NAIA), Westmont (NAIA, women only)

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Keystone Aquatic Center, Carlisle, PA

Defending Champions: West Chester men (23x); West Chester women (16x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women), Lock Haven (women), Millersville (women), Shippensburg, West Chester

South Atlantic Conference (SAC) (formerly Bluegrass Mountain Conference) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Wingate men (1x); Wingate women (1x)

Live Video: Flo Swimming

Championship Central

Teams: Carson Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training [FAST], Ocala, FL

Defending Champions: Tampa (1x); Nova S’eastern women (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Saint Leo, Tampa

Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut men (2x); Southern Connecticut women (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: NE10 NOW

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi, Assumption, Bentley, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut, Staten Island

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 16 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ

Defending Champions: TCNJ men (2x, now in NJAC); Mary Washington women (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Baruch, College of Staten Island, Hunter, Mount St. Mary, Roberts Wesleyan, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime

Week Three: Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, 2024

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, MS

Defending Champions: Delta State men (6x) West Florida women (4x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, West Florida (women)

Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women